National Constitution Day: How the Constitution Was Written & Why It Matters Today

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 26, 2025 09:18:10 IST

On November 26, every year in India, National Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) is celebrated. It celebrates the adoption of the Constitution of India on December 26, 1949, which became effective on January 26, 1950, and establishes the ideal principles of democracy, equality, and justice that our Nation stands for.

How the Constitution Was Written

The Constitution of India was created by a group of 299 representatives from various regions of India called the Constituent Assembly. These 299 representatives were led by Dr.B.R. Ambedkar, the Chairman of the Drafting Committee and “Father of the Indian Constitution.”

The time span from when the Constitution was drafted until it was published was 2 years 11 months and 18 days during which all aspects of the Constitution were researched, discussed and finalized using research from the constitutions of other countries as well as the unique needs of a country as diverse as India. The final draft of the Constitution was written by hand and signed by all members of the Constituent Assembly on the day of its adoption.

Why the Constitution Matters Today

The Constitution provides our nation with rights and establishes the guidelines for how all governmental institutions operate; it provides individuals with freedom of speech and equality under the law, right to an education, just to name a few examples. The Constitution also establishes the basic duties of citizenship.

The Constitution continues to evolve through amendments today, reflecting society’s changes as we progress into the future.

Today, on National Constitution Day, we are reminded to appreciate the freedoms we have and ​to adhere to the values and principles that bind our country together as a strong, unified democracy.

This article is based on publicly available historical information for educational purposes. We do not intend to promote any political opinion or ideology. All facts mentioned are for awareness and general knowledge only.

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 9:18 AM IST
