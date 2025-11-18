LIVE TV
Cheapest Way To Book Your Indigo Flight Online, Man Saves Nearly Rs 3,000 On Ticket Booking, Here's The Secret Hack

Cheapest Way To Book Your Indigo Flight Online, Man Saves Nearly Rs 3,000 On Ticket Booking, Here's The Secret Hack

A traveller has revealed a simple online trick that helped him save nearly Rs 3,000 while booking an IndiGo flight. His method, now gaining attention on social media, shows how small changes in the booking process can significantly reduce airfare.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 18, 2025 11:20:42 IST

Cheapest Way To Book Your Indigo Flight Online, Man Saves Nearly Rs 3,000 On Ticket Booking, Here's The Secret Hack

Flight booking is easy but not is the fare, even short-distance travel now feels expensive for people planning work trips, family visits or holidays. Passengers often compare fares across websites and apps before confirming their purchase. A user on X has now shared a simple trick that he claims can help travellers book cheaper IndiGo tickets.  

His post received attention online as people tried to understand how much money they could save by using the method. The viral tip has encouraged many passengers to test the option before booking flights.

The Secret To Book Cheap Flights 

The man explained the method in a post, where he wrote, “Save this number: 7065145858, which is IndiGo’s official WhatsApp. Send a message, and an AI chatbot will ask for your travel details. IndiGo often gives better fares on WhatsApp than on the website, apps or OTAs.”

According to the user, travellers only need to enter their destination, travel dates and number of passengers. The chatbot then shows available flights with prices that some people claim are lower than other platforms. The trick is now being widely discussed by users comparing fares before purchasing tickets.

Several passengers believe IndiGo may be offering lower fares on WhatsApp by avoiding additional convenience fees or platform charges. Many travellers say the process is simple and can be completed within minutes while checking flight rates across different booking channels.

The post, shared on November 17, has crossed over one lakh views and prompted multiple reactions from users. People now check the WhatsApp fare alongside the website, mobile app and online travel agencies to choose the best rate. The method has created interest among those looking for cheaper domestic flight options.

Online Users Share Mixed Reactions to the Viral IndiGo Hack

The trick surfaced after the man responded to another user who claimed he booked a cheaper IndiGo ticket through a travel agent. That user said the IndiGo app showed a fare of Rs 9,500, but the same flight cost Rs 6,800 through the agent. Several people reacted to the WhatsApp method, with mixed responses. One user commented that the trick may no longer stay “underrated” after going viral.

Another person claimed they were charged a convenience fee despite being told that WhatsApp bookings avoid such charges. Many travellers continue to test the feature to compare results.

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 11:20 AM IST
