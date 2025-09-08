Chhattisgarh Investor Connect Comes To Bastar: Driving Inclusive Growth And Empowering Local Communities

Bastar Investor Connect: A New Gateway to Industry and Employment to Open in Bastar on September 11

Raipur, September 8, 2025 – In a significant push for regional development, the Department of Commerce and Industries, Government of Chhattisgarh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, is set to host the next edition of Chhattisgarh Investor Connect in Bastar on 11 September 2025.

This flagship investment promotion initiative has already been successfully held in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Raipur, and internationally in Tokyo, Osaka, and Seoul—garnering investment commitments worth ₹6.65 lakh crore since November 2024. With the Bastar edition, the government is extending this momentum to one of the state’s most dynamic regions.

The Bastar Investor Connect underscores the government’s commitment to balanced regional growth under the Chhattisgarh Industrial Development Policy 2024–30, which is designed to generate employment, promote entrepreneurship, and empower local communities, while respecting and preserving Bastar’s rich tribal heritage and cultural identity.

The Chhattisgarh Industrial Development Policy 2024–30 offers a wide range of investor-friendly benefits. It provides customized incentives for projects above ₹1000 crore or those creating more than 1000 jobs, and lays special emphasis on priority sectors including pharmaceuticals, agro and food processing, textiles, IT and digital technologies, advanced electronics, aerospace and defense, and global capability centers. Tourism has been accorded industry status with subsidies of up to 45 percent in Bastar, covering hotels, eco-tourism, wellness centers, adventure sports and sports facilities. Notably, 88 percent of Bastar’s blocks fall under Group 3, ensuring investors receive maximum policy benefits. To promote inclusion, the policy also provides an additional 10 percent subsidy for SC/ST entrepreneurs and another 10 percent subsidy for families and individuals affected by Naxalism, underlining the government’s focus on social rehabilitation. In a pioneering step, new establishments that hire surrendered Naxals will be entitled to a 40 percent salary subsidy for five years, up to ₹5 lakh annually. Further, steel-sector units in Bastar will receive royalty reimbursement for up to 15 years, boosting investor confidence and long-term growth in the region.

The government expects participation from over 200 prominent investors, industry leaders, and local entrepreneurs at the Bastar Investor Connect, making it a high-profile platform for collaboration and growth. Several high-value Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed during the event, marking significant new steps in Bastar’s development journey.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said: “Our government is dedicated to creating a future where Bastar’s youth receive the skills and opportunities they deserve to become active partners in Chhattisgarh’s growth story. Every initiative under the Industrial Policy is carefully designed to empower local communities and ensure that prosperity reaches every household.”

The Bastar edition of Chhattisgarh Investor Connect is poised to be a pivotal milestone in realizing the region’s full potential—as a beacon of sustainable and inclusive development in Chhattisgarh, deeply rooted in the region’s social and cultural fabric, while ensuring that opportunities and benefits flow directly to the people.

