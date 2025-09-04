LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > India > Chidambaram Welcomes GST Rationalisation, Says Govt Has ‘Done A U-Turn’ After 8 Years

Chidambaram Welcomes GST Rationalisation, Says Govt Has ‘Done A U-Turn’ After 8 Years

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram welcomed GST rate cuts but said they are “8 years too late,” calling it a U-turn by the govt. He criticised the flawed initial design, adding that middle and poor classes will now benefit from reduced rates on essentials.

Chidambaram welcomes GST cuts, calls it govt’s “8-year-late U-turn” (Photo: ANI)
Chidambaram welcomes GST cuts, calls it govt’s “8-year-late U-turn” (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Anand Singh
Edited By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: September 4, 2025 09:22:13 IST

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday welcomed the rationalization and reduction in the rates of the goods and services tax (GST) after eight years saying it is too late as the middle and poorer sections of the people have pointed out that the initial rates were wrong and added that the government has realised that the path on which they had walked for eight years was wrong, and “done a U-turn”.

In a statement, the senior Congresd leader said: “GST rationalisation and reduction of the rates are welcome, but one is left with the thought that these steps are eight years too late.”

Chidambaram highlighted that Congress, many economists and the middle and poorer sections of the people have, for years, “pointed out that the design of the GST and the initial rates were wrong, but the government turned a deaf ear”.

“I am happy that the government has realised that the path on which they had walked for eight years was wrong, and done a U-turn,” he said.

Chidambaram stated that it should have always been a “Good and Simple Tax”.

“The middle and poor classes will heave a sigh of relief,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the government, Chodambaram said, “The government and, in particular, the Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman) had defended the flawed design and the complicated multiple rates so far. It is heartening to see the Finance Minister and other government leaders applauding the changes made yesterday.”

The remarks from the senior Congress leader came after Sitharaman on Wednesday announced GST rate cuts, saying that with the two-tier tax rate system approved, the common man will benefit greatly. 

The GST Council approved the two-tier rate structure of five per cent and 18 per cent from the existing four-tier GST framework — 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent.

The GST rate rationalisation will be implemented from September 22.

“For common man and middle class items, there is a complete reduction from 18 per cent and 12 to 5 per cent. Items such as hair oil, toilet, soap bars, soap bars, shampoos, toothbrushes, toothpaste, bicycles, tableware, kitchenware and other household articles are now at 5%,” Sitharaman said. 

“UHT milk, paneer, all the Indian breads will see nil rate,” she added.

The 56th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting commenced on Wednesday to review potential rate reductions and category adjustments for numerous items under the indirect taxation system. The marathon meeting lasted for over 10.5 hours. 

ALSO READ: GST Council Outlines Seven Pillars Of Next-Gen Reforms, Why It Matters

Tags: Chidambaramgst

RELATED News

Woman Abducted, Gangraped at Gunpoint Near Bihar Railway Station; Two Held
Fresh Earthquake of Magnitude 5.8 Jolts Afghanistan; Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, J&K
What Is Imli Called In English ? Discover Its Uses And Health Benefits
Kuki-Zo Council Agrees To Open NH-02; Tripartite SoO Agreement Signed In New Delhi
Union Sports Minister Launches Web Portal to Digitalize Planning and Management of Anti-Doping Activities

LATEST NEWS

Kartik Aaryan announces wrap of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'
Bigg Boss 19: ‘Insaan Ko Chance Dete Dete….’: Actress Neelam Giri Talks About Her Relationship Status
Donald Trump Slammed With Explosive Lawsuit Over D.C. ‘Military Occupation’ – Who Sued Him?
Daily Horoscope For September 05, 2025: This Zodiac Sign Focus On Adventurous Energy High
Pope Leo XIV Calls Out Gaza Offensive in Tense Meeting With Israel President Isaac Herzog – Shocking Information Revealed!
Top 20+ Hindu Baby Boy Names That Symbolize Joy and Happiness
From Armani My Way Intense to Emporio Armani: Top 5 Eau de Parfums That Define Luxury and Elegance
Union Sports Minister Launches Web Portal to Digitalize Planning and Management of Anti-Doping Activities
Who Was Giorgio Armani? The Legendary Fashion Designer Dies At 91
Indian Army’s 50 RR Launches Rescue Operations in Flood-Hit South Kashmir
Chidambaram Welcomes GST Rationalisation, Says Govt Has ‘Done A U-Turn’ After 8 Years

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chidambaram Welcomes GST Rationalisation, Says Govt Has ‘Done A U-Turn’ After 8 Years

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chidambaram Welcomes GST Rationalisation, Says Govt Has ‘Done A U-Turn’ After 8 Years
Chidambaram Welcomes GST Rationalisation, Says Govt Has ‘Done A U-Turn’ After 8 Years
Chidambaram Welcomes GST Rationalisation, Says Govt Has ‘Done A U-Turn’ After 8 Years
Chidambaram Welcomes GST Rationalisation, Says Govt Has ‘Done A U-Turn’ After 8 Years

QUICK LINKS