Home > India > CM Fadnavis Flags Off Ganpati Special Train, 380 Festive Trips Planned for 2025, Highest Ever

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis flagged off the Ganpati Special train to Konkan, announcing 367 trains and 550 buses for festive travel. Indian Railways scheduled 380 special trips in 2025, the highest ever, ensuring smooth journeys for Ganesh Chaturthi devotees.

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Last updated: August 26, 2025 06:37:25 IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday flagged off the Ganpati Special train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Sawantwadi in Konkan.
Fadnavis said that 367 special trains and 550 buses will operate to help residents travel to their hometowns in Konkan, with support from Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.
Speaking to the reporters, Devendra Fadnavis said, “Konkan residents living in Mumbai go to their hometowns to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi… With the blessings of Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, 367 special trains will be run for Konkan this year. BJP has sponsored many trains… 550 buses will also be run especially for Konkan…”
Indian Railways has announced 380 Ganpati Special train trips for 2025, the highest ever, ensuring smooth and comfortable travel for devotees and passengers during the festive season.
In 2023, a total of 305 Ganpati Special train trips were operated, while in 2024, the number increased to 358.
Central Railway will operate the highest number of 296 services, addressing the heavy festive travel demand in Maharashtra and the Konkan region. Western Railway will operate 56 Ganpati Special trips, Konkan Railway (KRCL) 6 trips, and South Western Railway 22 trips.
The halts of Ganpati Special trains serving over Konkan Railway have been planned at Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Goregaon Road, Veer, Sape Warmne, Karanjadi, Vinhere, Diwankhavati, Kalambani Budruk, Khed, Anjani, Chiplun, Kamathe, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Zarap, Sawantwadi Road, Madure, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Jn, Karwar, Gokama Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Mookambika Road, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal.
Ganpati Puja will be celebrated from August 27 to September 6. To meet the anticipated festive rush, Ganpati Special trains have been running from 11th August 2025, with services being progressively increased as the festival approaches.
The detailed schedule of special trains is available on the IRCTC website, the RailOne app, and computerised PRS. (ANI)

Also Read: Operation Kalanemi: Uttarakhand Intensifies Crackdown on Fraud, Over 300 Arrested

Tags: CM Devendra FadnavisGanpati Special trainSpecial trains for festive season

