CM Vishnu Deo Sai's Good Governance Takes Medical Services To The Heart Of Naxal-Affected Regions

Bastar division in Chhattisgarh is witnessing a healthcare revival, with 130 facilities certified under national standards and over 36,000 Ayushman cards issued in just a year. This transformation reflects Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's commitment to inclusive health access in even the most sensitive Naxal-affected areas.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 5, 2025 13:27:37 IST

Bastar division of Chhattisgarh is witnessing a remarkable transformation in healthcare services, thanks to the proactive governance of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and the effective implementation of people-centric health schemes. From national-level quality certifications to specialist recruitments and direct health assistance, the numbers tell a compelling story of inclusive development reaching even the remotest corners of the Naxal-affected belt.

Between January 1, 2024, and June 16, 2025, as many as 130 health institutions in Bastar division have been certified under the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS). These include 1 district hospital, 16 Primary Health Centres (PHCs), and 113 Sub-Health Centres (SHCs). Notably, 14 institutions in the highly sensitive districts of Kanker, Bijapur, Sukma, and Dantewada have achieved certification, reflecting the government’s deep commitment to service delivery even under challenging conditions. An additional 65 facilities are currently undergoing the certification process.

To further expand access, the state government has accelerated Ayushman card enrolments under the Niyad Nellanar Scheme. In just one year, 36,231 Ayushman cards have been generated in the division, achieving a 52.6% coverage. As a result, 6,816 beneficiaries have availed health assistance worth ₹8.22 crore, providing real, timely relief to thousands of families.

To support this expanding system, the state has significantly bolstered medical staffing. In the past 18 months alone, 33 medical specialists, 117 medical officers, and 1 dental surgeon have been appointed in the Bastar division. Additionally, 75 state-level and 307 district-level staff and managerial positions have been filled, while recruitment for 291 more posts is underway. These efforts are not only enhancing the availability of services but also raising the bar for quality and efficiency across the board.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed satisfaction over the consistent improvement and reach of healthcare in Bastar. He credited this change to the active involvement of Mitanins, health workers, and departmental staff, whose collective commitment has made the impossible possible. “Bastar has always been a focus area for our government, and we are committed to strengthening it further,” he said.
The state government has made it a clear priority to extend healthcare access to Naxal-affected districts like Kanker, Bijapur, Sukma, and Dantewada. Citizens in these regions are now benefiting from quality health services, something once considered a distant dream. This transformation stands as testimony to CM Sai’s vision, strategic focus, and mission-mode execution in the healthcare sector.
The transformation underway in Bastar under CM Vishnu Deo Sai’s leadership clearly demonstrates that when intent is pure, policies are practical, and systems are committed, even the most difficult regions can change for the better. Bastar is now emerging from the shadows of neglect and conflict, carving a new identity rooted in development and empowerment. The healthcare revolution in Bastar is not just a local success—it is a national model worth emulating.

