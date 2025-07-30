CM YUVA Scheme Turning Job Seekers Into Job Creators: CM Yogi

Lucknow, July 30

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated the CM YUVA Conclave and Expo-2025. Describing the CM Yuva Yojana, launched under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan, as a transformative initiative, he said, “It is enabling lakhs of youth across the state to embark on a journey from self-employment to self-reliance.”

What are the number of beneficiaries described by the CM Yogi Adityanath?

The UP CM stated that over 68,000 youth have so far received interest-free and collateral-free loans amounting to Rs 2,751 crore under the scheme. “Additionally, the state government is offering 10 per cent margin money assistance to support budding entrepreneurs further,” he said. Highlighting the immense potential of Uttar Pradesh’s youth, the UP CM said, “CM YUVA Yojana is not just a financial aid program, but a robust platform providing mentorship, market access, and essential resources to empower young entrepreneurs.” He directed officials to ensure that at least 50 youth from each district visit the exhibition so they can gain firsthand knowledge about various government schemes, startup resources, and market opportunities.”

What is UP Mart launched by CM Yogi Adityanath?

Yogi also inaugurated the exhibition featuring franchise brands, business on wheels, and innovative enterprises. He launched ‘UP Mart’, a portal for machinery suppliers, aimed at easing access to essential tools and equipment for startups. According to state government, even 17 MoUs were signed in his presence to boost entrepreneurship in the state. Underscoring the unique features of the scheme, the UP Chief Minister noted that it addresses the key challenges faced by aspiring entrepreneurs—lack of capital, training, and guidance.

“This is not just a scheme—it’s a movement. A golden opportunity for every youth who has a dream but lacks resources,” he said.

Citing the success stories shared on stage by beneficiaries, CM Yogi emphasized that all had one thing in common—the dreams they once held were made a reality through the CM YUVA Yojana. The scheme has helped translate the vision of a self-reliant youth into ground reality, empowering thousands across diverse sectors.

CM Yogi Adityanath expresses concern over “growing disconnect between academic institutions and society”

Addressing university Vice Chancellors and youth at the CM YUVA Conclave, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed concern over the “growing disconnect between academic institutions and society”. “Our institutions are becoming isolated islands, increasingly cut off from the people and government schemes. This disconnect is dangerous,” Yogi said. He pointed out that due to a lack of information, many young people fall prey to fraudulent schemes, get burdened by debt, and are often left with no choice but to migrate in search of opportunities.

“But now, this cycle will end,” he noted.

He said that the CM YUVA Yojana is not only encouraging self-employment but is also transforming youth from job seekers into job creators.

Yogi highlighted several initiatives launched by his government to revive state’s traditional industries, including handicrafts, cottage industries, and the MSME sector.

“Today, there is no licensing requirement for the first 1,000 days of starting a new enterprise in the state. We are also providing an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to support young entrepreneurs,” he said.

Reflecting on the 2017 Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra of the BJP, prepared under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the UP Chief Minister said that a commitment was made to promote traditional industries through a dedicated scheme. Acting on this, a statewide survey was conducted post-2017, which revealed that every district had unique traditional enterprises. However, due to corruption, lawlessness, and large-scale migration, these industries had nearly collapsed.

Turning this challenge into an opportunity, the state government launched the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme in 2018. “What began as a revival initiative has today become a national brand,” CM Yogi said, noting that the scheme has helped boost Uttar Pradesh’s exports from Rs 86,000 crore to over Rs 2 lakh crore.

“Earlier, Chinese products flooded the markets during festivals. Today, locally made ODOP items are finding a place in every household,” he remarked.

UP CM talks about the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana

He added that the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana, launched in 2019, is offering training, toolkits, and dignity to traditional artisans. “A society that doesn’t respect its artisans has no future,” Yogi stressed. He also announced that products from Uttar Pradesh will be prominently featured at the International Trade Show scheduled from September 25 to 29, 2025, at the India Expo Centre in Noida. “The Buyer-Seller Meet held at this event has become a massive platform for showcasing the state’s potential. No one would have imagined such innovation and enterprise from UP just a few years ago. From 4 lakh participants in the first year to 5 lakh in the second, the show is pushing forward our vision of taking local products to the global stage,” he said.

