Home > India > When Congress Women MPs Gheraoed PM's Chair:  February 4 Parliament Video Shared By BJP Shows Massive Uproar

When Congress Women MPs Gheraoed PM's Chair:  February 4 Parliament Video Shared By BJP Shows Massive Uproar

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju backs the complaint filed by BJP women MPs with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging that Congress women MPs crossed parliamentary limits on February 4

Congress women MPs gherao PM's chair row: BJP Women MPs Demand Action, Rijiju backs complaint
Congress women MPs gherao PM's chair row: BJP Women MPs Demand Action, Rijiju backs complaint

Published By: Debjeet Dey
Last updated: February 10, 2026 14:26:13 IST

When Congress Women MPs Gheraoed PM’s Chair:  February 4 Parliament Video Shared By BJP Shows Massive Uproar

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticised the Opposition on Tuesday for creating a ruckus and preventing the House from functioning. He alleged that the Congress Party was proud of the most degrading behavior by their MPs. Kiren Rijiju backed the complaint filed by BJP women MPs with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging that Congress women MPs crossed parliamentary limits on February 4. He shared the last weeks video from inside the Lok Sabha which showed women Congress MPs gathered near the seat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi only minutes before his speech. The session was abruptly adjourned on that day and Speaker Om Birla had advised the PM not to attend the session due to the chaos.

Earlier in the day, BJP women MPs had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging strict action against opposition members for what they called heinous acts during the February 4 Motion of Thanks debate, including surrounding Modi’s chair and aggressive advances that halted his speech over safety concerns. They praised Birla’s handling and described the unrest as one of parliament’s darkest moments. Opposition leaders like Congress’s Supriya Shrinate rejected threat claims as insults to women’s integrity, while Congress MPs countered with their own letter to Birla and a no-confidence notice backed by over 100 MPs accusing him of bias.

In a post on X, Kiren Rijiju shared, “Congress Party is proud of the most degrading behavior by their MPs !! If we had not stopped all BJP MPs and allowed the Women MPs to confront Cong. MPs, it would have led to very ugly scene. We have very high consideration, to protect the dignity & sanctity of the Parliament.

He said that everyone must respect the Chair and follow the rules. If the authority of the custodian of the house is threatened, the Govt is duty bound to ensure protection of the dignity & sanctity of the institution.

Speaking to the reporters, Rijiju said, “The BJP MPs, especially the women MPs, have lodged a strong complaint to the Lok Sabha speaker against the behaviour of the Congress MPs. The Congress MPs crossed over to the Treasury side. They crossed the bench where the Prime Minister sits, and they went beyond towards the Treasury side, and they almost laid the siege of the entire area.”

Rijiju said that BJP women MPs were “very agitated” by the conduct after Congress MPs crossed over to the Treasury side.

“We had to control our BJP NDA MPs. BJP women MPs were very agitated at this behaviour of the Congress MPs. We stopped our MPs from physical confrontation. Then these MPs went to the Speaker’s Chamber and threatened the Speaker. The BJP women MPs have lodged a complaint. Let us see how the Speaker takes action and the steps he takes forward,” he said.

This comes in the backdrop of the Opposition alleging that the Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak in the House during the discussion on the motion of Thanks to the President’s Address. Gandhi cited General MM Naravane’s unpublished memoir to discuss the 2020 standoff against China. The Speaker passed a ruling, asking Gandhi not cite unpublished literature.

Also Read: General Naravane Book PDF: Why Police Action Can Be Taken Against You If You Download Or Share It

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 2:17 PM IST
