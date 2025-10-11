LIVE TV
Home > India > Controversial BJP Leader Raja Singh Faces Fresh Legal Heat Over Alleged Hate Speeches And Provocative Remarks

BJP MLA T. Raja Singh faces multiple FIRs across Hyderabad and Karnataka for alleged hate speeches and inflammatory remarks. Police complaints have been filed in over 30 Hyderabad stations and two Karnataka towns. Raja Singh calls allegations politically motivated, while activists demand strict action.

BJP MLA T. Raja Singh faces multiple FIRs in Hyderabad & Karnataka over hate speeches, inflammatory remarks, and public unrest. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 11, 2025 17:50:13 IST

Firebrand BJP MLA from Goshamahal, T. Raja Singh, has once again landed in legal trouble, with multiple FIRs registered across Hyderabad and Karnataka over alleged hate speeches, inflammatory remarks, and public disturbances. The legislator, long known for his controversial statements, is now facing a new wave of police complaints that span nearly every major zone of Hyderabad City.

According to official sources, as many as 31 police stations in Hyderabad have registered complaints against Raja Singh in recent weeks. The FIRs were filed in stations including Kanchanbagh, Kalapathar, Nampally, Shalibanda, Santosh Nagar, Bhavani Nagar, Kamatipura, Habeeb Nagar, Amberpet, Borabanda, Hussaini Alam, Madannapet, Golconda, Falaknuma, Attapur, Kulsumpura, Pahadi Shareef, Guddimalkapur, Begumpet, Talabkatta, Begum Bazar, Chandrayangutta, Malakpet, Musheerabad, Banjara Hills, and Bahadurpura.

In addition, complaints have also been filed in Basavakalyan and Bidar police stations in Karnataka, extending the legal reach beyond Telangana’s borders. The cases reportedly stem from recent speeches and social media posts made by the MLA that allegedly hurt religious sentiments and provoked communal tension.

Police officials confirmed that multiple FIRs were lodged at Nampally and Madannapet, where more than one complaint was received against him. Most cases invoke provisions of the Indian Penal Code relating to promoting enmity between communities, hurting religious sentiments, and disturbing public peace.

Meanwhile, Raja Singh has dismissed the allegations as politically motivated, claiming that his words were misinterpreted and taken out of context. However, community leaders and rights activists have demanded strict action, accusing the MLA of repeatedly making divisive statements despite prior warnings and temporary suspensions from his party.

Senior Hyderabad Police officials stated that investigations are underway across multiple jurisdictions, and action will be taken based on the evidence gathered. With the latest round of FIRs, Raja Singh now stands as one of the most frequently booked elected representatives in Telangana, underscoring his continued defiance of controversy.

Also Read: Congress Targets Govt After Women Journalists Not Allowed to Attend Afghan Minister Presser

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 5:50 PM IST
