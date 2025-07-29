Home > India > Cow Dragged By E-Rickshaw in Madhya Pradesh, Accused Arrested For Animal Cruelty

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: July 29, 2025 05:25:14 IST

In a horrifically disturbing incident that sent the people of Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district into shock and outrage, a man has been taken into custody for allegedly tying up a cow on an e-rickshaw and dragging it for kilometres, mutilating it in the process costing it an eye.

The inhumane act was exposed on Saturday when a resident of the area, Manoj Yadav, chanced upon the scene while driving. As per him, he noticed the cow being ruthlessly dragged on the road, strapped to an e-rickshaw rider who was identified later as Ikram Khan.

Yadav was distressed at what he saw and promptly cried out to stop the driver. Instead of stopping, Khan allegedly accelerated further, continuing to pull the already struggling animal. Being unwilling to look away, Yadav mounted his motorbike and followed the truck for almost two kilometres.

Soon, he overtook the e-rickshaw and was able to intercept Khan. What Yadav discovered was heartbreaking the cow was in visible pain, groaning in distress and struggling to stay standing. Not wasting a single moment, he loosened the animal and rushed it to a nearby cowshed where it received emergency medical care.

The police were shortly notified, and an FIR was lodged under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Police inspector Rewa’s Manisha Upadhyay assured that Ikram Khan has been arrested. Authorities are now investigating whether the accused was trying to take the cow to a slaughterhouse, a suspicion which has yet to be conclusively confirmed.

The news of the incident spread very quickly, evoking the ire of the local community as well as religious organizations. The act was vehemently condemned by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). In comments to the press, VHP member Balkrishna Dwivedi referred to the act as not only barbaric but also one aimed at triggering communal tension.

He alleged the suspect had a Jihadi mindset and referred to the incident as “immensely unfortunate,” stating it was intended to disturb the peace and religious harmony in the region.

Before the cow is finished with treatment, animal rights groups and local leaders are pushing the administration to take more drastic action against such atrocities. The case has once again raised controversy surrounding animal protection laws, religious sensibilities, and the need for community vigilance in the face of inhumanity.

Raksha Bandhan 2025: When To Tie Rakhi, Best Muhurat Timing, And Rituals Explained
Paul Dans Enters Senate Race, Seeks to Oust Lindsey Graham in South Carolina GOP Primary
HollyShorts to Celebrate ‘Minecraft’ Movie Director Jared Hess Alongside David Oyelowo, Katherine McNamara
At Least 3 Dead, Hundreds Evacuated as Flash Floods Batter Romania
Monali Thakur Returns with ‘Ek Baar Phir’, a Song About Love, Loss, and Healing
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Spark Dating Rumors After Surprise Appearance at Oasis Concert
France Urges EU to Press Israel Over Palestinian Two-State Solution Talks
Trump Administration Probes Duke University Over Alleged Race-Based Selection Practices
Vivo V60 5G Launching In India Soon: Specs, Cameras, Strong Battery And Price Leak Ahead Of August Launch
