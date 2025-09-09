LIVE TV
CP Radhakrishnan Net Worth: What Are The Financial Assets Of India’s New Vice President?

CP Radhakrishnan has been elected as the new Vice President of India. the total worth of his movable assets is Rs 7.31 crore.

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: September 9, 2025 20:59:55 IST

September 9, 2025 marks an important date in the annals of India’s history as this day marks the election of India’s New Vice President Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan. CP Radhakrishnan is the governor of Maharashtra and was also the NDA nominee in the Vice President polls 2025. He became India’s new Vice President after defeating India’s nominee former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy. This space articulates all the information related to the net worth of India’s new Vice President. Mr Radhakrishnan owns assets more than Rs 67 crore but his election affadavit reveals that he does not own any personal vehicle- neither a car nor a bike. He is also known for his investments in real estate and textiles. His stakes include the Spice Textile, Guhan Textile Millls, and Parani Spinning Mills, among others as reported in Oneindia. 

What is the worth of CP Radhakrishnan’s movable assets?

As per the 2019 Lok Sabha affidavit of CP Radhakrishnan, the total worth of his movable assets is Rs 7.31 crore. These include: Cash: Rs 6,87,090 (self) and Rs 18,15,651 (with wife)

Bank deposits: Rs 6,53,807

Bonds & shares: Rs 1.28 crore. 

Insurance policies: Rs 1.36 crore

Jewellery: His wife owns 1,284.71 grams of gold worth Rs 31.5 lakh

152.25 carats of diamonds valued at Rs 1.06 crore.

What is the value of CP Radhakrishnan’s immovable assets?

CP Radhakrishnan’s immovable assets are valued at over Rs 48 crore. These include-

Agricultural land: Rs 35.09 crore

Non-agricultural land: Rs 5.30 crore

Commercial building: Rs 6.63 crore

Residential house in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu: Rs 1.50 crore

CP Radhakrishnan also has liabilities worth Rs 2.36 crore in loans.

The NDA nominee got 452 first preference votes while India’s nominee received 300 votes. Members from bVotes were casted by the members from both houses of parliament. The voting had started at 10 AM and concluded at 5 PM. According to the officials, 96 per cent of the polling was completed by 3 PM, as reported in the PTI. 

