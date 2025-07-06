Crackdown On Deadly Kite Strings: Over 1,200 Rolls Of Banned Chinese Manjha Seized In Delhi

As the national capital gears up for Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan, the Delhi Police Crime Branch is waging a determined war against the deadly menace of Chinese Manjha — a banned nylon-based kite string notorious for causing severe injuries and even deaths.

In a major crackdown over the past week, over 1,226 rolls of this hazardous string have been seized and three accused arrested in three separate operations.

The colourful joy of kite flying has long been a part of Delhi’s cultural fabric — but in recent years, the fun has turned dangerous. With the rise of synthetic threads like Chinese Manjha, the city has seen a sharp spike in tragic incidents involving deep cuts, fatal accidents, and harm to birds and animals. Despite being outlawed, the illegal trade has quietly continued until now.

The Crime Branch has launched a focused campaign to identify and dismantle the network behind this deadly product. Here’s a closer look at the operations that led to this significant recovery:

922 ROLLS SEIZED IN UTTAM NAGAR

Crime Branch team raided a godown in Uttam Nagar, arrested Raju Chaurasia (51), and seized 922 rolls of Chinese Manjha. Raju, despite previous FIRs, continued selling banned Manjha for high profits through local shops and social media. FIR No. 160/2025 registered under Environment Protection Act and BNS

248 ROLLS SEIZED IN CENTRAL DELHI

Just a day earlier, on June 26, Areeb Khan (22) was caught red-handed in Kamla Market with 248 rolls of Chinese Manjha. Areeb, who once worked in a clothing store in Daryaganj, entered the trade to make quick money. FIR has been registered in this case.

56 ROLLS SEIZED IN NORTH DELHI

Police arrested Danish (28) from Sangam Vihar with 56 rolls of banned Manjha on July 5. He shifted from kite-making to selling Manjha for higher profits. An FIR was registered.

The Delhi Police urges citizens to report any information about the sale or storage of Chinese Manjha. You can do so by visiting your nearest police station or dialing 112.

“This isn’t just about enforcing a ban. It’s about saving lives — of people, birds, and animals alike,” said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch.

