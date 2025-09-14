‘Cricket More Important Than 26 Lives?’ Owaisi Calls To Boycott India vs Pakistan Match, Social Media Roars In Support

Video of AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi goes viral on social media amid India – Pakistan Cricket Match scheduled on Sunday (Sep 14, 2025). In the video Owaisi is seen speaking in the parliament where he criticised the BJP-led central government for allowing India to play the Asia Cup cricket match against Pakistan. He asked why the country should play with Pakistan after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Owaisi demanded clarity from the government on whether financial gains outweighed the loss of 26 Indian lives. He recalled the Prime Minister’s earlier statement that “blood and water cannot flow together” and asked if revenue from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was being valued more than human lives.

Opposition Parties Demand Boycott of the Match

Several opposition leaders also opposed the match. Congress leader Abhishek Dutt said playing against Pakistan contradicted the government’s stand of “no talks with terror.”

AAP leaders protested by burning a Pakistan-labelled effigy in Delhi and urged citizens to boycott clubs and restaurants telecasting the match. Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Priyanka Chaturvedi asked citizens to avoid watching the match, saying cricket should not be prioritised over terrorism. They invoked the Prime Minister’s earlier remark and questioned the government’s decision.

Families of Pahalgam Victims Express Anger

Families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack also appealed for a boycott. Sawan Parmar, nephew of a victim, said the match caused them deep pain and called Operation Sindoor “a waste.”

Aishanya Dwivedi, whose husband Shubham Dwivedi died in the attack, said the decision disrespected the memory of the 26 victims. Families urged cricketers to take a stand and not play against Pakistan.

BJP Defends Decision to Play Match

BJP leaders responded by defending the decision. BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said matches had been played against Pakistan during Congress rule and argued that sports and patriotism should not be mixed. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said cricket and political tensions were separate issues, adding that the game carried its own sentiment and value for players. He emphasised that the decision was taken after due consideration.

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match is scheduled to begin at 8 pm tonight. Originally planned in India, the match was shifted to the UAE due to ongoing political tensions. Both nations will face each other on neutral ground, even as criticism and appeals for a boycott continue across the country.

