Cyclone Ditwah Update: Tamil Nadu On Red Alert As Storm Triggers Heavy Rain; Sri Lanka Death Toll Hits 153

Cyclone Ditwah Updates: Cyclone Ditwah is moving toward the coasts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh, with landfall expected today. Heavy rain triggered by the storm has thrown life out of gear in several coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, now under a red alert for intense rainfall. Chennai’s flight and train operations have taken a hit, while multiple disaster response teams have been deployed across the state.

Sri Lanka Devastated; Death Toll Climbs

The cyclone has already left a trail of destruction in Sri Lanka, where over 150 people have died. The country declared a state of emergency late Saturday after floods and mudslides pushed the death toll to 132 within hours. Another 176 people remain unaccounted for, and nearly 78,000 residents have been displaced.

Officials warn that the toll may rise further, as several mudslide-hit areas remain inaccessible. India has launched rescue and relief efforts under Operation Sagar Bandhu, deploying Chetak helicopters from INS Vikrant for search and rescue missions.

Meanwhile, nearly 300 Indians remain stranded at Colombo’s Bandaranaike International Airport for the third consecutive day as Cyclone Ditwah continues to disrupt flight operations.

Cyclone Path And Latest IMD Update

According to the IMD’s early-morning bulletin, Cyclone Ditwah is steadily advancing toward the north Tamil Nadu–Puducherry coast. By 11:30 pm on Saturday, the storm was located about 90 km east-northeast of Vedharanyam in Nagapattinam district, nearly 160 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and 260 km south of Chennai.

The department further stated that the system is likely to move northwards, running parallel to the Tamil Nadu–Puducherry coastline over the next 24 hours. As it intensifies, the cyclone is expected to stay over the southwest Bay of Bengal, approaching as close as 50 km by early morning and 25 km by evening on November 30.

