Home > India > Day 6 Of Parliament Stats With Ruckus, Om Birla Schools The Parliamentarians, Says ‘Desh Jawab Mangti H…’

Day 6 Of Parliament Stats With Ruckus, Om Birla Schools The Parliamentarians, Says ‘Desh Jawab Mangti H…’

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla strongly criticised MPs for disrupting Question Hour on Day 6 of the Monsoon Session. He questioned their intent to block discussions on Operation Sindoor and urged them to uphold the dignity of Parliament, stating that the House represents 140 crore citizens.

Lok Sabha LIVE Updates
Lok Sabha LIVE Updates

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: July 28, 2025 11:40:54 IST

On the sixth day of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session, Speaker Om Birla strongly criticised members for disrupting proceedings during the Question Hour in Lok Sabha.

The Speaker addressed the MPs directly, questioning whether they wanted to block the session deliberately. “Do you want to disrupt the House? Do you not want a discussion on Operation Sindoor?” he asked. Referring to earlier demands from Opposition leaders, including Mr. Gogoi, he reminded them that they had themselves called for a debate on the Pahalgam terror response but were now obstructing the session instead of allowing Parliament to function.

Speaker Demands Answers on Repeated Disruption of Question Hour

Om Birla questioned why MPs were repeatedly stalling the Question Hour, which he called “the most important time for elected members.” He said the nation deserves to know why Parliament is being disrupted and asked, “Why are you obstructing the Question Hour? Why are slips being thrown inside the House?” The Speaker also criticised MPs for using Parliament as a platform for protest rather than discussion, urging Opposition leaders to control their party members and respect the dignity of the House. “This is not the way to behave in Parliament,” he said during the session.

Speaker Urges MPs to Respect Parliament’s Dignity and Purpose

The Speaker reminded all MPs that the Lok Sabha represents 140 crore people and should function with discipline and order.

He said, “Parliament is a sacred institution for the people’s voice. You are lowering its dignity by such behaviour.” Birla warned that such disruptions undermine the seriousness of discussions on key national issues. “Today, debates were scheduled on important matters like education, finance, labour and welfare,” he said.

As disruptions continued, the Speaker adjourned the Lok Sabha proceedings until 12 noon, stating that such conduct was not acceptable and must stop immediately.

Must Read:  Parliament Monsoon Session Day-6 LIVE: 16 Hours Of Discussion Begins On Operation Sindoor In Lok Sabha

Tags: Lok Sabha LIVEMonsoon Sessionoperation sindoor

RELATED News

Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Stray Dog Menace, Rabies Deaths
XXX Vs Union Of India: Justice Yashwant Varma Hides Identity, Files Petition In Supreme Court
3 Dead Allegedly Due To Oxygen Supply Failure At Jalandhar Hospital
Hours Ahead Of Parliament Session On Operation Sindoor, P. Chidambaram Gives Clean Chit To Pakistan, Watch
How Congress Leader P Chidambaram Reacted To PM Modi Speech Of Increased Funding To Tamil Nadu?

LATEST NEWS

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti’s Adorable ‘Aladdin’ Broadway Night, Pics Goes Viral
JSW Shifts Gears: Bold EV Launch Set For 2027 In Collaboration With Chery Tech, Makes It A Homegrown Innovation
Inside Ahaan Panday’s Private Instagram: Rare Glimpses, Inner Circle Moments, And What You Didn’t Know About Bollywood’s New Gen Star
Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Jolts Hokkaido, Japan: Is There A Tsunami Warning?
What Is Postmenopausal Bleeding and Why Does It Happen?
Formula 1 Legend Lewis Hamilton Speaks About Gaza
‘We’ll Fight China Together’: UK Defence Secretary Declares Support Against Beijing Threat Over Taiwan
Why Did The EU Suspend $1.7B In Aid To Ukraine? Explained
Sanjay Dutt’s Timeless Bond With Salman Khan And Arshad Warsi: A Brotherhood That Withstood Fame
Day 6 Of Parliament Stats With Ruckus, Om Birla Schools The Parliamentarians, Says ‘Desh Jawab Mangti H…’
Day 6 Of Parliament Stats With Ruckus, Om Birla Schools The Parliamentarians, Says ‘Desh Jawab Mangti H…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Day 6 Of Parliament Stats With Ruckus, Om Birla Schools The Parliamentarians, Says ‘Desh Jawab Mangti H…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Day 6 Of Parliament Stats With Ruckus, Om Birla Schools The Parliamentarians, Says ‘Desh Jawab Mangti H…’
Day 6 Of Parliament Stats With Ruckus, Om Birla Schools The Parliamentarians, Says ‘Desh Jawab Mangti H…’
Day 6 Of Parliament Stats With Ruckus, Om Birla Schools The Parliamentarians, Says ‘Desh Jawab Mangti H…’
Day 6 Of Parliament Stats With Ruckus, Om Birla Schools The Parliamentarians, Says ‘Desh Jawab Mangti H…’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?