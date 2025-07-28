Day 6 Of Parliament Stats With Ruckus, Om Birla Schools The Parliamentarians, Says ‘Desh Jawab Mangti H…’

On the sixth day of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session, Speaker Om Birla strongly criticised members for disrupting proceedings during the Question Hour in Lok Sabha.

The Speaker addressed the MPs directly, questioning whether they wanted to block the session deliberately. “Do you want to disrupt the House? Do you not want a discussion on Operation Sindoor?” he asked. Referring to earlier demands from Opposition leaders, including Mr. Gogoi, he reminded them that they had themselves called for a debate on the Pahalgam terror response but were now obstructing the session instead of allowing Parliament to function.

Speaker Demands Answers on Repeated Disruption of Question Hour

Om Birla questioned why MPs were repeatedly stalling the Question Hour, which he called “the most important time for elected members.” He said the nation deserves to know why Parliament is being disrupted and asked, “Why are you obstructing the Question Hour? Why are slips being thrown inside the House?” The Speaker also criticised MPs for using Parliament as a platform for protest rather than discussion, urging Opposition leaders to control their party members and respect the dignity of the House. “This is not the way to behave in Parliament,” he said during the session.

Speaker Urges MPs to Respect Parliament’s Dignity and Purpose

The Speaker reminded all MPs that the Lok Sabha represents 140 crore people and should function with discipline and order.

He said, “Parliament is a sacred institution for the people’s voice. You are lowering its dignity by such behaviour.” Birla warned that such disruptions undermine the seriousness of discussions on key national issues. “Today, debates were scheduled on important matters like education, finance, labour and welfare,” he said.

As disruptions continued, the Speaker adjourned the Lok Sabha proceedings until 12 noon, stating that such conduct was not acceptable and must stop immediately.

