LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
madhya pradesh Chennai Floods Cricket news donald trump Imran Khan bjp asim munir cyclone Blind T20 World Cup madhya pradesh Chennai Floods Cricket news donald trump Imran Khan bjp asim munir cyclone Blind T20 World Cup madhya pradesh Chennai Floods Cricket news donald trump Imran Khan bjp asim munir cyclone Blind T20 World Cup madhya pradesh Chennai Floods Cricket news donald trump Imran Khan bjp asim munir cyclone Blind T20 World Cup
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
madhya pradesh Chennai Floods Cricket news donald trump Imran Khan bjp asim munir cyclone Blind T20 World Cup madhya pradesh Chennai Floods Cricket news donald trump Imran Khan bjp asim munir cyclone Blind T20 World Cup madhya pradesh Chennai Floods Cricket news donald trump Imran Khan bjp asim munir cyclone Blind T20 World Cup madhya pradesh Chennai Floods Cricket news donald trump Imran Khan bjp asim munir cyclone Blind T20 World Cup
LIVE TV
Home > India > Deadly Fire In South Delhi Footwear Shop Kills 4, 1 Injured In Tigri Extension

Deadly Fire In South Delhi Footwear Shop Kills 4, 1 Injured In Tigri Extension

Three Dead, Two Injured as Fire Engulfs South Delhi Shop

Three Dead, Two Injured as Fire Engulfs South Delhi Shop.
Three Dead, Two Injured as Fire Engulfs South Delhi Shop.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: November 30, 2025 00:16:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Deadly Fire In South Delhi Footwear Shop Kills 4, 1 Injured In Tigri Extension

Four people were killed and one injured in a massive fire at a footwear shop in south Delhi’s Tigri Extension on Saturday evening, police said.

The blaze broke out on the ground floor of a four-storey building, with emergency services reaching the scene after a PCR call at 6:24 pm.

(This is a breaking news story, more details will be updated.)
First published on: Nov 29, 2025 11:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Delhi firefootwear shop firehome-hero-pos-10South Delhi newsTigri Extension fire

RELATED News

Integrity an ‘Instrument of Survival,’ Says CJI Surya Kant at JGU Event

27-Year-Old Delhi Man Shot Dead In Shahdara Just Minutes Before Birthday, Killer Still At Large

What Is Operation Sagar Bandhu? India Sends Emergency Aid To Sri Lanka As Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 120

December 2025 Calendar: Complete Holiday List to Plan Your Winter Vacations

Congress leaders submit report over Bihar, plan includes going solo without RJD, target AIMIM and strengthen organisation

LATEST NEWS

Deadly Fire In South Delhi Footwear Shop Kills 4, 1 Injured In Tigri Extension

‘Sorry’ 52 Times: National-Level Skater, 13, Attempts Suicide After Principal Allegedly Threatens To ‘End Career’

Barcelona’s 3–1 Win Against Deportivo Alaves Completes 126th Anniversary Celebration

What Is Urban Flooding? Cyclone Ditwah Triggers Red Alert In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry And Andhra Ahead Of Nov 30 Landfall- How Prepared Are the States?

No Love, No Sex: What Is Friendship Marriage And Why Young Couples Are Choosing It

Faf du Plessis Chooses PSL Over IPL, To Skip Mega Auction After Delhi Capitals Snub, Set To Play In Pakistan

Donald Trump’s Big Escalation: US Declares Venezuela Airspace ‘Closed In Its Entirety’ As War Clouds Loom

How A Cancelled Oxford Union Debate Turned Into A Full-Blown India-Pakistan Social Media War

Pakistan PTI Senator Gives Big Update About Imran Khan, Says He Is Alive But Govt Is Asking Him To…

Is Hardik Pandya Fit To Play Against South Africa In T20I Series? All-Rounders Return Date Revealed After 42 Days Rehab

Deadly Fire In South Delhi Footwear Shop Kills 4, 1 Injured In Tigri Extension

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Deadly Fire In South Delhi Footwear Shop Kills 4, 1 Injured In Tigri Extension

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Deadly Fire In South Delhi Footwear Shop Kills 4, 1 Injured In Tigri Extension
Deadly Fire In South Delhi Footwear Shop Kills 4, 1 Injured In Tigri Extension
Deadly Fire In South Delhi Footwear Shop Kills 4, 1 Injured In Tigri Extension
Deadly Fire In South Delhi Footwear Shop Kills 4, 1 Injured In Tigri Extension

QUICK LINKS