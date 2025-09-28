"Deeply shocking and distressing": DMK MP Kanimozh on Karur stampede

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 28 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Sunday expressed deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the Karur stampede. The tragedy has left 38 people dead at a rally addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu.

In a post shared on X, DMK MP said, “The news that many people fainted and were admitted to the hospital due to the crowd congestion in Karur, and that several have lost their lives, is deeply shocking and distressing. The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has instructed that necessary assistance be provided on a war footing. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives.”

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the Government Medical College and Hospital late on Saturday night and met with those injured in Saturday’s stampede at Karur.

CM MK Stalin paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the Karur stampede incident. He also meets the families of victims. Following the incident, He landed in Trichy from Chennai and headed to Karuru by road.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims after 36 were killed in the incident. CM Stalin also announced aid of Rs 1 lakh each to those undergoing medical treatment in hospitals.

The Chief Minister further announced the formation of a one-member Commission of Inquiry, headed by retired High Court Judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report to the government.

In a statement, the Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the incident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. Terming the loss “irreparable,” he assured that the government is taking all necessary steps to support the victims.”On receiving the heartbreaking news that 36 people, including eight children and 16 women, lost their lives in the crowd crush at the political campaign meeting of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam in Karur today (27.09.2025), I was deeply shocked and pained,” read the statement.

“These priceless lives lost have shaken all our hearts. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families who have suffered this irreparable loss. I have directed that all those admitted to hospitals for treatment must receive the best possible medical care,” it added. (ANI)

