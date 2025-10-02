LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Delete Video Or Face Consequences': Family Alleges Journalist Rajiv Pratap Was Threatened Before Death

‘Delete Video Or Face Consequences’: Family Alleges Journalist Rajiv Pratap Was Threatened Before Death

Journalist Rajiv Pratap, who ran Delhi Uttarakhand Live, was found dead in Uttarkashi’s Joshiada Barrage. His family alleges he was threatened to delete videos exposing local irregularities. Police say accident possible; investigation continues.

Family alleges threats before Uttarkashi journalist Rajiv Pratap’s death (Photo: X/IIMC,@RoshanKrRaii)
Family alleges threats before Uttarkashi journalist Rajiv Pratap’s death (Photo: X/IIMC,@RoshanKrRaii)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 2, 2025 21:54:00 IST



‘Delete Video Or Face Consequences’: Family Alleges Journalist Rajiv Pratap Was Threatened Before Death

Journalist Rajiv Pratap’s family, whose body was found from the Joshiada Barrage in Uttarkashi, has claimed that he was threatened to delete videos prior to his demise. The 36-year-old investigative journalist had gone missing on September 16, fueling suspicions of foul play.

Rajiv’s brother disclosed, “A day or two prior to his phone being turned off, we saw that he was getting calls directing him to remove a video that he had recorded. Rajiv never backed down and always reacted with courage. We want the inquiry to be impartial and not politicized. Our one and only concern is finding out the truth.”

Rajiv Pratap’s body was recovered by a joint police-disaster management team. Post-mortem reports revealed chest and abdominal injuries. Uttarkashi SP Sarita Dobhal said preliminary evidence suggests electrocution, with CCTV showing Rajiv by himself in his car. “No evidence of abduction or foul play has been discovered so far. The probe is still on,” she said.

Who Was Rajiv Pratap?

Rajiv Pratap was a graduate of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and operated the online news portal Delhi Uttarakhand Live. A veteran investigative reporter, he had just uploaded videos revealing corruption in a local school and hospital. His family says these stories might have resulted in threats to him.

His wife, Muskan, according to him, had told him that after he had shared the reports, he said that a number of individuals had threatened to kill him if the videos were not removed. His last message to her on the evening he disappeared failed to be delivered, adding to suspicion of abduction.

Police confirmed that Rajiv was last spotted on September 18, sitting in his Alto car alone at a bus stop, and the car was later found near the Bhagirathi River on the next day. Although authorities indicate that it might have been an accident, his family is still claiming foul play and calling for an investigation.

Rajiv Pratap’s death has drawn national attention, triggering concerns regarding the security of reporters in Uttarakhand and the danger facing investigative journalists while revealing corruption and malpractices.

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 9:54 PM IST
‘Delete Video Or Face Consequences’: Family Alleges Journalist Rajiv Pratap Was Threatened Before Death

QUICK LINKS