‘Mumma Don’t Do It…’ Punjab Woman Brutally Beaten By ‘Alcoholic’ Daughter-In-Law: Grandson Films Shocking Assault |Watch

A shocking video from Kothe village in Gurdaspur has gone viral, showing a woman allegedly being assaulted by her daughter-in-law while her young son films the incident. The clip has sparked outrage and prompted the Punjab Women’s Commission to intervene.

The video begins with Harjeet Kaur allegedly dragging her elderly mother-in-law, Gurbachan Kaur, by her hair. When her son pleads with her to stop, she pauses briefly but resumes hitting and verbally abusing the woman. At one point, Harjeet Kaur strikes Gurbachan Kaur with a steel glass before throwing it to the ground and continues to push and slap her. The elderly woman can be heard crying loudly while trying to defend herself.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Sunday when Gurbachan Kaur attempted to record the assault. She alleged that her daughter-in-law had a “long history of physical and mental abuse” and had been pressuring her to transfer property.

Gurbachan Kaur’s grandson, Charatvir Singh, filmed the video as proof of the ongoing abuse. He told police that his mother often assaulted him and his father while under the influence of alcohol. Charatvir said, “I recorded the incident to show the truth. My mother has threatened to take revenge if I intervene.”

Following the viral circulation of the video, a complaint was filed with the authorities. The Punjab Women’s Commission has taken suo motu notice, requesting a police report and directing that a senior officer investigate the case. The Commission has sought an action taken report by October 2.

The victim claimed that the abuse worsened after the death of her husband, a retired Block Primary Education Officer, four months ago. She accused Harjeet Kaur of pressuring the family to transfer property and warned that the daughter-in-law’s violent behavior had been ongoing.

The grandson has demanded strict legal action against his mother, as previous police intervention reportedly resulted only in a warning.

The disturbing video has raised questions about domestic abuse in families and the role of authorities in timely action against perpetrators.

