LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia BIhar Elections Donald Trump Rahul Gandhi Anunay Sood’s Death India vs Australia
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Air Quality Drops From ‘Poor’ To ‘Very Poor’ Category, Overall AQI Stands At 312

Delhi Air Quality Drops From ‘Poor’ To ‘Very Poor’ Category, Overall AQI Stands At 312

The air quality in the national capital dipped further on Friday morning, slipping into 'poor' to ‘very poor’ category, with Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 312 as of 8 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). A day prior the city’s AQI at the same time stood at 271, categorised as ‘poor’.

Delhi Air Quality Drops From 'Poor' To 'Very Poor' Category, Overall AQI Stands At 312 (Photo Credit: ANI)
Delhi Air Quality Drops From 'Poor' To 'Very Poor' Category, Overall AQI Stands At 312 (Photo Credit: ANI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 7, 2025 10:02:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Air Quality Drops From ‘Poor’ To ‘Very Poor’ Category, Overall AQI Stands At 312

The air quality in the national capital dipped further on Friday morning, slipping into ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ category, with Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 312 as of 8 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). A day prior the city’s AQI at the same time stood at 271, categorised as ‘poor’.

Several Areas Record Hazardous Levels

Many monitoring stations across Delhi reported alarming AQI levels. As per CPCB’s live data at 8 am, Anand Vihar (332), Ashok Vihar (332), Bawana (366), Burari Crossing (345), Chandni Chowk (354), Punjabi Bagh (343), RK Puram (321), and Jahangirpuri (342) were among the areas that fell under the ‘very poor’ category.
Other stations such as Dwarka Sector-8 (310), Mundka (335), Narela (335), Patparganj (314), and Sonia Vihar (326) also recorded highly polluted air.

Meanwhile, locations like Aya Nagar (261), IGI Airport (259), JLN Stadium (296), Lodhi Road (224), and Najafgarh (265) were categorised as ‘poor’.

The CPCB defines AQI ranges as follows:

0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory

101-200: Moderate

201-300: Poor

301-400: Very Poor

401-500: Severe

As pollution levels rose, Delhi woke up to a thick blanket of haze on Friday, signaling the onset of winter. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) reported a minimum temperature of around 12°C on November 6.

Temperature Readings

Safdarjung: 12.7°C

Palam: 12.5°C

Lodhi Road: 12°C

Ayanagar: 11.4°C

Truck-mounted water sprinklers were deployed at several areas in the national capital to combat air pollution.

Authorities Step Up Measures Under GRAP

Since Diwali, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have consistently witnessed air quality hovering between the ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories. With Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in effect, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced the doubling of parking fees citywide to discourage the use of private vehicles.

READ MORE: Delhi Airport Issues Travel Advisory, Announces Delay In Flight Operations Due To THIS Issue

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 10:02 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Central Pollution Control BoardDelhi Air QualityDelhi AQIGRAP

RELATED News

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (07-11-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 07-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Delhi Airport Issues Travel Advisory, Announces Delay In Flight Operations Due To THIS Issue

‘150 Years Of Vande Mataram’: PM Modi To Inaugurate 150 Years Of “Vande Mataram” Celebration In Delhi

Mumbai: 2 Killed, 3 Injured After Being Hit By Local Train, Here’s What We Know

LATEST NEWS

Gujarat Horror: Man Beaten, Threatened With Knife And Forced To Lick Feet On Video

MCX Share Price Slips After Strong Q2FY26 Show, Is It Just a Profit-Booking Friday?

Melania Trump Named ‘Patriot Of The Year’ For Work Protecting Children: Here’s What The Award Means

VIDEO: Elon Musk Dances With Tesla’s Humanoid Robot After $1 Trillion Pay Deal Gets Shareholder Nod

Delhi Air Quality Drops From ‘Poor’ To ‘Very Poor’ Category, Overall AQI Stands At 312

Pine Labs IPO Opens Today: All You Need to Know Before You Subscribe

How Many Zeros Are There In One Trillion? Elon Musk’s $1 Trillion Pay Package Redefines The Meaning Of ‘RICH’

Michael Jackson Biopic Trailer: Is This MJ Reborn? Fans Can’t Believe Their Eyes As Nephew Jaafar Jackson Stuns The World

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Is Down! Sensex And Nifty Open Flat; Global Selloff Keeps Traders Guarded

Why Is BCCI Ignoring Mohammed Shami? Coach Calls Selection Bias ‘Just an Excuse’

Delhi Air Quality Drops From ‘Poor’ To ‘Very Poor’ Category, Overall AQI Stands At 312

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Air Quality Drops From ‘Poor’ To ‘Very Poor’ Category, Overall AQI Stands At 312

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Air Quality Drops From ‘Poor’ To ‘Very Poor’ Category, Overall AQI Stands At 312
Delhi Air Quality Drops From ‘Poor’ To ‘Very Poor’ Category, Overall AQI Stands At 312
Delhi Air Quality Drops From ‘Poor’ To ‘Very Poor’ Category, Overall AQI Stands At 312
Delhi Air Quality Drops From ‘Poor’ To ‘Very Poor’ Category, Overall AQI Stands At 312

QUICK LINKS