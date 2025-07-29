LIVE TV
Delhi Assembly Goes Digital: Monsoon Session To Be Completely Paperless Starting August 4

Delhi Assembly will go fully digital for its Monsoon Session starting August 4, 2025, using the NeVA platform. This paperless shift aims to enhance transparency and efficiency. Key legislation, including the Delhi School Education Transparency Bill, is expected to be introduced.

Published By: ARZU SETH
Published: July 29, 2025 20:26:00 IST

In a landmark move towards digital transformation in legislative functioning, the Delhi Legislative Assembly is set to usher in its first-ever completely paperless Monsoon Session starting Monday, August 4, 2025 — a shift being hailed as a significant leap towards modern, efficient governance.

Confirming the development, Speaker Vijender Gupta officially announced that the Third (Monsoon) Session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly will be conducted entirely through the National eVidhan Application (NeVA) — an integrated digital platform designed to bring transparency and speed to legislative procedures.

“This is not just about going digital; it’s about reimagining how legislative business is conducted — faster, cleaner, and more accountable,” said Gupta.

The move to go fully paperless means every aspect of the Assembly’s functioning — questions, resolutions, special mentions, and notices — will now flow through the NeVA Portal.
Even the submission of Rule-280 notices (Special Mention) must be filed online by 5:00 PM on the working day prior to the intended date of raising the matter in the House.

A balloting process will decide the priority for the first 10 such notices each day.

The session will start at 2:00 PM on August 4 in the Assembly Hall at Old Secretariat, Delhi, and is tentatively scheduled to run until August 8, though it may extend depending on the legislative workload.

This will be the first Monsoon Session for the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government after forming the government in February this year.

The session aims to address significant bills, particularly the Delhi School Education Transparency Bill. The BJP government is likely to introduce The Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025 during the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

The bill aims to bring long-overdue transparency and accountability to the way private unaided schools determine, revise, and refund their fees.

 Also Read: Anti-Corruption Probe ordered in Barapullah Elevated Road Project: CM Rekha Gupta

