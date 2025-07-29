Home > India > Anti-Corruption Probe ordered in Barapullah Elevated Road Project: CM Rekha Gupta

Anti-Corruption Probe ordered in Barapullah Elevated Road Project: CM Rekha Gupta

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered an Anti-Corruption probe into Barapullah Elevated Road Phase-III, citing irregularities and delays by the previous AAP government. Despite issues, construction will resume soon to ease traffic congestion in Delhi.

July 29, 2025

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered a probe by the Anti-Corruption Branch into the Barapullah Elevated Road Phase-III project, citing serious irregularities and negligence by the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. During a high-level review meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee on Monday, the CM expressed concern over the Rs 175 crore payment made to the contractor and delays that have plagued the project.

Highlighting the issue, CM Gupta said the payout—mandated by a High Court ruling in May 2023—was the result of the earlier government’s failure to allow the contractor to proceed with work. She further revealed that the contractor had initially offered to settle the dispute for Rs 35 crore, an offer ignored by the then administration, leading to arbitration and the eventual court order. The delay and legal escalation, she said, cost the state exchequer heavily and disrupted other key PWD projects.

The Chief Minister also flagged the possibility of collusion among Public Works Department officials and assured a vigilance inquiry would scrutinize their roles. She criticised the former government for not filing a review petition or taking any disciplinary action.

Despite the ongoing probe, CM Gupta confirmed that construction work will resume shortly and be completed within the deadline. Permissions for tree removal along the route are expected soon, clearing the way for progress. She reaffirmed her government’s commitment to delivering the project on time, stating it will significantly ease traffic congestion between South and East Delhi.

