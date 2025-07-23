LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Declares Anupam Kher's Tanvi The Great Tax-Free In National Capital

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Declares Anupam Kher’s Tanvi The Great Tax-Free In National Capital

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta declares 'Tanvi the Great' tax-free. The film, by Anupam Kher, tells the inspiring story of Tanvi, an autistic girl chasing her dream to join the Army. Lauded for promoting patriotism and inclusion, it's a tribute to resilience and national pride.

Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great Celebrating resilience
Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great Celebrating resilience

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: July 23, 2025 21:22:30 IST

In a significant move, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced that the Delhi Government has officially declared the film ‘Tanvi the Great’ tax-free across the state.

The film, which tells the deeply moving and inspirational story of a young girl named Tanvi, stands out for its powerful message of inclusion and resilience. Tanvi, a differently abled child with extraordinary spirit, defies societal barriers and personal challenges to chase her dreams. Her journey is not just emotional—it’s a celebration of courage, determination, and the human will to overcome odds.

Anupam Kher’s ‘Tanvi the Great’: A Patriotic Drama

“Tanvi The Great” is a motivational drama film written and acted by and directed by Anupam Kher. It follows the life of Tanvi Raina (Shubhangi Dutt), a 21-year-old autistic lady who, motivated by her deceased father, an Indian Army officer, wants to join the army and salute the flag at Siachen Glacier. The movie tracks her resolve in order to penetrate barriers and stereotypes, highlighting resilience, patriotism, and the strength of dreams.

Also, Anupam Kher said in their promotion interview that he wanted to relate an inspirational tale that could instill change for the good. He said that the film is a close-to-heart one, inspired by his maternal aunt’s niece who is autistic. He feels that in this era, perhaps it would take an autistic girl to really teach us about goodness. Kher also brought out his pride in first-timer Shubhangi Dutt’s performance, likening it to his own meaningful debut in “Saaransh.”

CM Lauds Film’s Contribution to Nation-Building and Patriotism

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta lauded the film’s contribution to nation-building values, stating, “With an impactful narrative of inclusion, the film is an inspiring story of a young, ‘special’ girl-Tanvi, who is determined to achieve her dreams against all odds. Tanvi’s story is emotional and inspirational.”

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta lauded the film’s contribution to nation-building values, stating, “With an impactful narrative of inclusion, the film is an inspiring story of a young, ‘special’ girl-Tanvi, who is determined to achieve her dreams against all odds. Tanvi’s story is emotional and inspirational.”

She emphasized the Delhi Government’s continued commitment to support films that strengthen the spirit of Rashtra Seva, ignite patriotism, and awaken the moral conscience of the nation.

The government extends its best wishes to the entire team behind ‘Tanvi the Great’ and hopes that the film touches hearts and sparks meaningful conversations across the country.

