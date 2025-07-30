Home > India > Delhi Assembly To Conduct Paperless Monsoon Session From August 4

Delhi Assembly To Conduct Paperless Monsoon Session From August 4

The Delhi Assembly will go fully paperless from the Monsoon Session starting August 4, 2025, with all MLAs required to submit Special Mentions, Questions, and Resolutions exclusively through the NeVA portal. Speaker Vijender Gupta announced that the session will tentatively run from August 4 to 8, with sittings beginning at 2 PM daily.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: July 30, 2025 10:23:36 IST

The Delhi Assembly will shift to a completely paperless format starting from the Monsoon Session scheduled to begin on August 4. Officials confirmed this update on Tuesday, stating that MLAs who wish to raise issues under Special Mention must now submit their notices through the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) portal. This will mark the third session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly of Delhi. According to Speaker Vijender Gupta, the session is expected to run from August 4 to August 8, but it may be extended if needed based on legislative requirements.

MLAs Must Submit Special Mentions Only via NeVA Portal

Speaker Vijender Gupta has instructed all MLAs to submit their Rule 280 (Special Mention) notices exclusively through the NeVA portal at https://cms.neva.gov.in/. Members must send their submissions by 5 PM on the working day before they wish to raise the issue. The speaker emphasized digital compliance for every notice. This includes Special Mentions, Questions, and Resolutions. The move aims to streamline Assembly procedures and reduce the use of paper. Each sitting of the House will begin at 2 PM and continue until all scheduled business is completed for the day.

Balloting System to Determine Priority of Notices

The Assembly Secretariat will conduct a balloting process to decide the priority of the first 10 Special Mention notices. This draw will take place at 11 AM on the same day in the Secretary’s Room. Members have been advised to keep their notices brief and limited to eight to ten lines. Each submission must focus on a single issue concerning one department only. This rule is expected to help in keeping the debates structured and relevant. The Assembly has encouraged concise communication to maintain the quality of discussions on the House floor.

While speaking in the House, MLAs must strictly follow the text they submitted via the NeVA portal. The Secretariat has made it clear that no deviation from the submitted notice will be allowed. Officials said this instruction applies to all forms of communication in the Assembly, including Questions, Resolutions, and Special Mentions. This decision will help ensure discipline and consistency in legislative discussions. It will also maintain transparency by aligning what members submit and what they speak during the session.

NeVA Sewa Kendra Will Assist MLAs and Their Staff

To help members and their staff adapt to the new digital format, the Assembly has set up a NeVA Sewa Kendra. This center will offer technical support during working hours to resolve any issues related to online submission. The Secretariat has asked all MLAs to complete their submissions on time and seek help early if needed. The paperless initiative is part of a broader effort to modernize the functioning of the Delhi Legislative Assembly and align with the national drive towards digital governance in parliamentary practices.

