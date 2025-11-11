Delhi Blast: FSL Says Nature Of Explosion Will Be Known After Laboratory Analysis

After a blast near Delhi’s iconic Red Fort on Monday evening claimed at least eight lives and injured several others, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) said that only a detailed examination of the collected samples will determine the nature of the explosion.

“The samples will be taken to the laboratory, and only after that can we confirm anything. Everything will be known after the examination,” FSL officer Mohamad Wahid told reporters.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah told ANI that the explosion took place inside a Hyundai i20 at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort around 7 pm. The blast damaged nearby vehicles and injured pedestrians present at the spot.

The Home Minister stated that teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the scene within 10 minutes of receiving the information about the blast.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with her Cabinet colleague Ashish Sood, visited Lok Nayak Hospital in the national capital, where the injured in the blast are receiving treatment. She met them and inquired about their treatment.

Rekha Gupta wished speedy recovery

“Visited LNJP Hospital and met with the citizens injured in the accident, inquired about their condition, and wished for their speedy recovery,” Rekha Gupta said in a post on X.

“Instructed the officials that there should be no shortcomings whatsoever in the treatment of the injured and that all necessary medical facilities be provided immediately and with complete promptness,” she added.

Gupta expressed condolences over the loss of lives and appealed to Delhi residents to avoid rumours and maintain peace.

“The incident of the car explosion near the Red Fort is extremely distressing and alarming. I express my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragic accident. I pray to God that the injured recover swiftly,” she said in a post on X.

“Every possible assistance is being ensured for the affected people. Teams from the Delhi Police, NSG, NIA, and FSL are working together to conduct a thorough investigation into the entire matter. I appeal to all Delhi residents to avoid rumours and maintain peace. Please rely only on official information issued by the police and administration,” she added.

