Delhi BMW Accident: Delhi Police arrest 38-year-old lady driver

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Delhi Police on Monday arrested Gaganpreet Kaur, the driver of the BMW car involved in the Dhaula Kuan accident case, which resulted in the death of the motorcycle rider.

Kaur, 38, a resident of Gurugram in Haryana, was arrested during the course of the investigation.

Earlier, a Delhi Police team on Monday visited the residence of the deceased victim, Navjot Singh, as part of the investigation into the Dhaula Kuan BMW accident and recorded the statement of eyewitness Gulfam, who took the injured to Nulife Hospital.

Dr Shakuntala Kumar, Director at Nulife Hospital, GTB Nagar, on Monday, said the deceased in the Dhaula Kuan BMW accident was brought dead to the facility, while his injured wife was stable and later referred to another hospital on her request.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Kumar said, “Around 2 PM yesterday, a medico-legal case related to a road accident involving a car and a motorcycle was brought to our hospital. First aid was offered, and the police were informed. A man aged between 50 and 57 years was brought in dead, and his wife, who sustained injuries but was vitally stable, was also brought in.”

She said the wife opted for further treatment elsewhere.

“As per the choice of this lady, who was brought along with this man, after first aid and necessary stabilisation, she was transferred to another hospital for further management on her request,” she said.

Dr Kumar also confirmed that two additional patients, both car occupants, were treated in the hospital’s emergency department.

“Both were provided immediate medical aid. One female patient, after initial observation and treatment, has been discharged in stable condition. The male patient, following advice from our critical care team, has been referred to a higher centre for advanced management,” she said.

Meanwhile, deceased Navjyot’s cousin Shailendra said accountability was essential if the accused driver was found responsible.

“First thing is that if she (accused) has made mistakes, whether it is before the accident, rash driving or after the accident. If there are mistakes, intentional and unintentional, and if the police find this thing in the inquiry, then definitely she has to pay the price,” he told ANI.

He also raised questions about why Navjyot was not immediately taken to the nearest hospital with emergency facilities.

Shailendra said, “The logical choice in any accident, especially if you are trying to rescue someone, is always the hospital that is nearest to you and that has the infrastructure to handle emergency cases. If they did not take him there, what was their reason behind it? I really don’t know…but those decisions were wrong.”

Earlier, an FIR was registered by Delhi Police in the BMW-motorcycle accident that occurred on Sunday near Dhaula Kuan on Ring Road, which resulted in the death of the motorcycle rider.

The woman injured in the accident, who also lost her husband, recorded her statement with the police, alleging that she repeatedly pleaded with the woman driving the BMW to take them to the nearest hospital. Still, they were instead taken to a distant hospital deliberately. (ANI)

