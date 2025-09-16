Delhi BMW accident: FIR contradicts what DCP said in press conference, claims counsel for accused

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Advocate Vikas Pahwa, counsel for the accused in the Delhi BMW accident near Dhaula Kuan, has claimed that the FIR in the incident contradicts what the DCP said in his press conference.

“We read the FIR, which was registered 10 hours after the incident. The incident happened at 1.30 pm and an FIR was filed at 11.30 pm…The information in the FIR contradicts the press conference of the DCP… It seems incorrect,” Pahwa told ANI.

The accused driver, Gaganpreet Kaur, was arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday and later remanded to judicial custody for two days by the Court. The accident left one person dead and his wife injured.

“If someone dies because of rash and negligent driving, then it is a bailable offence. If someone tries to turn it into a non-bailable offence by adding certain sections, it is unfortunate. The DCP stated that the accident happened when the car crashed at a very sharp turn. When the accident happened at a sharp turn, the forward portion of the car crashed first. Two people on a two-wheeler were hit and slammed into a DTC bus,” Pahwa said.

“As per the CCTV, it was not provided in the court… The accused, her husband and their children were still in the car. Their airbags also opened, and they are also injured. This is not the case of rash and negligent driving… How can this be a case of 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder)? The allegation is that they took the victims to a hospital 45 minutes away,” he added.

He said that there is evidence that the accused talked to the doctor on the phone about their arrival and asked them to prepare for the emergency.

“As per the taxi driver, the doctors treated them properly. They reached the hospital within 46 minutes, and at around 2.16 am, he was declared dead. The version of the FIR is IO’s version… The accused has been granted a 2-day Judicial custody. We have filed the bail application. The hearing is on the day after tomorrow,” Pahwa said.

The BMW car rammed into a motorcycle on Sunday. The motorcycle also hit a bus on the left during the impact.

Navjot Singh, an employee of the Ministry of Finance and a resident of Hari Nagar, was declared dead. His wife sustained multiple fractures and head injuries.

Deceased Navjot’s advocate, Ishan Dewan, told ANI, “… The police demanded judicial custody and not police custody. The court has granted judicial custody for two days. The lawyer of the accused has moved a bail application today… What is important right now is that the unfortunate incident that has happened should not happen again… We will present all facts in the court…” (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.