LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date delhi blast delhi High Alert IPL 2026 Auction Date
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Bomb Blast: Essential Steps For Citizens Amid High Security

Delhi Bomb Blast: Essential Steps For Citizens Amid High Security

Delhi Bomb Blast: A massive car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro triggers nationwide security alert. Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh on high alert; authorities advise public vigilance, safety measures, and following official instructions.

Delhi Bomb Blast: Essential Steps For Citizens Amid High Security
Delhi Bomb Blast: Essential Steps For Citizens Amid High Security

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 10, 2025 20:48:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Bomb Blast: Essential Steps For Citizens Amid High Security

Delhi Bomb Blast: A powerful car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening shook the capital to its core, sending flames licking nearby vehicles and panic rippling through the streets. As emergency teams rushed in to battle the blaze, authorities sounded the alarm nationwide. Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, are now on high alert, with police stepping up patrols, setting up checkpoints, and frisking suspicious individuals. 

In times like these, staying calm, vigilant, and informed isn’t just smart, it’s essential. Here’s everything you need to know to stay safe while the investigation unfolds.

What Should The Public Follow In Such Situation 

Here are 10 advisory points the public should follow during incidents like a bomb blast:

  1. Stay Calm: Avoid panic and try to remain composed to make safe decisions.

  2. Move to Safety: Leave the immediate area quickly but calmly, avoiding crowds and damaged structures.

  3. Follow Official Instructions: Listen to police, emergency services, and public announcements carefully.

  4. Avoid Spreading Rumors: Share only verified information from credible sources to prevent misinformation.

  5. Report Suspicious Activity: Alert authorities if you notice unattended bags, unusual behavior, or anything suspicious.

  6. Do Not Approach the Scene: Keep a safe distance to allow emergency responders to work.

  7. Help Only if Safe: Assist injured persons only if it does not put you at risk.

  8. Use Emergency Numbers Wisely: Contact police or medical services only for urgent matters to avoid congestion.

  9. Stay Indoors if Advised: Lock doors and windows if authorities recommend staying inside.

  10. Stay Updated: Follow official news channels and social media handles of authorities for real-time updates.

Also Read: Delhi Bomb Blast: Red Fort Explosion Sends Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh Into High Alert

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 8:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Delhi Bomb Blast

RELATED News

Delhi Red Fort Blast: i20 Car With Haryana Number Plate, Registered On THIS Name

Red Fort Blast: Was It A Bomb Blast Or Just An Accident? Delhi Police Gives Major Update

Red Fort Blast Triggers High Alert Across Delhi, Traffic And Metro Services Affected

Delhi Blast: Chandni Chowk Market To Remain Closed On Tuesday? Here’s What We Know

Delhi Blast: Slow-Moving Car Stopped At Red Light Before Explosion – What Delhi Police Said On Red Fort Blast

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Blast Near Red Fort Update: Will Schools and Offices Remain Open Tomorrow?

Delhi Bomb Blast: Essential Steps For Citizens Amid High Security

Delhi Blast: Witnesses Recount Horror Of Red Fort Car Blast That Killed At Least Eight

Delhi Explosion Near Red Fort Unlikely to Affect Bihar Election Tomorrow

Delhi Bomb Blast: Red Fort Explosion Sends Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh And Kolkata Into High Alert

Tirupati Laddu Scam: SIT Arrests Delhi Trader For Supplying Chemicals Used In Fake Ghee

Delhi On High Alert: At Least 10 Dead, Several Injured After Explosion In Car Near Red Fort

Dharmendra Latest Health Update: Hema Malini Issues Big Statement, Says He Is…

Putin’s Daughter Wants Sergei Lavrov Removed? Power Struggle Erupts Inside Kremlin Over Ukraine War

Who was Mariam Cisse? TikTok creator Brutally Killed On Livestream by Armed Extremists

Delhi Bomb Blast: Essential Steps For Citizens Amid High Security

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Bomb Blast: Essential Steps For Citizens Amid High Security

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Bomb Blast: Essential Steps For Citizens Amid High Security
Delhi Bomb Blast: Essential Steps For Citizens Amid High Security
Delhi Bomb Blast: Essential Steps For Citizens Amid High Security
Delhi Bomb Blast: Essential Steps For Citizens Amid High Security

QUICK LINKS