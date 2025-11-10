Delhi Bomb Blast: Red Fort Explosion Sends Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh Into High Alert

A bomb blast near Delhi’s historic Red Fort has sent shockwaves across northern and western India. Following the incident, Mumbai has been placed on high alert, and authorities in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, have intensified security measures. Police across the state are on high alert, monitoring key locations and coordinating with intelligence agencies to prevent any further incidents. Emergency response teams are on standby, while investigators have begun probing the explosion. Citizens are urged to remain vigilant, avoid crowded areas, and report any suspicious activity as the nation reacts to this alarming security threat.

High Alert In Mumbai

Mumbai has been placed on high alert following a powerful explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station, which killed at least eight people and injured several others. Police stations across the city have been informed, with nakabandi (checkpoints) set up and random frisking of suspicious individuals being carried out. Authorities are also relying on the ground intelligence network and have intensified patrolling in sensitive areas. Citizens are urged to stay vigilant and report any unusual activity. The blast has sent shockwaves nationwide, prompting heightened security measures in India’s financial capital and beyond.

(This is a developing story….)

Also Read: Delhi On High Alert: Explosion Heard Near Red Fort, 8 Dead, Several Injured, Here’s What We Know