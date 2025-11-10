LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast delhi bhopal federal government shutdown Cambodia news Barcelona chandigarh IPL 2026 Auction Date delhi blast delhi bhopal federal government shutdown Cambodia news Barcelona chandigarh IPL 2026 Auction Date delhi blast delhi bhopal federal government shutdown Cambodia news Barcelona chandigarh IPL 2026 Auction Date delhi blast delhi bhopal federal government shutdown Cambodia news Barcelona chandigarh IPL 2026 Auction Date
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast delhi bhopal federal government shutdown Cambodia news Barcelona chandigarh IPL 2026 Auction Date delhi blast delhi bhopal federal government shutdown Cambodia news Barcelona chandigarh IPL 2026 Auction Date delhi blast delhi bhopal federal government shutdown Cambodia news Barcelona chandigarh IPL 2026 Auction Date delhi blast delhi bhopal federal government shutdown Cambodia news Barcelona chandigarh IPL 2026 Auction Date
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Bomb Blast: Red Fort Explosion Sends Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh Into High Alert

Delhi Bomb Blast: Red Fort Explosion Sends Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh Into High Alert

Emergency response teams are on standby, while investigators have begun probing the explosion. Citizens are urged to remain vigilant, avoid crowded areas, and report any suspicious activity as the nation reacts to this alarming security threat.

Red Fort Blast Sends Mumbai Into High Alert
Red Fort Blast Sends Mumbai Into High Alert

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 10, 2025 20:29:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Bomb Blast: Red Fort Explosion Sends Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh Into High Alert

A bomb blast near Delhi’s historic Red Fort has sent shockwaves across northern and western India. Following the incident, Mumbai has been placed on high alert, and authorities in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, have intensified security measures. Police across the state are on high alert, monitoring key locations and coordinating with intelligence agencies to prevent any further incidents. Emergency response teams are on standby, while investigators have begun probing the explosion. Citizens are urged to remain vigilant, avoid crowded areas, and report any suspicious activity as the nation reacts to this alarming security threat.

Delhi Bomb Blast: Red Fort Explosion Sends Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh Into High Alert

High Alert In Mumbai

Mumbai has been placed on high alert following a powerful explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station, which killed at least eight people and injured several others. Police stations across the city have been informed, with nakabandi (checkpoints) set up and random frisking of suspicious individuals being carried out. Authorities are also relying on the ground intelligence network and have intensified patrolling in sensitive areas. Citizens are urged to stay vigilant and report any unusual activity. The blast has sent shockwaves nationwide, prompting heightened security measures in India’s financial capital and beyond.

(This is a developing story….)

Also Read: Delhi On High Alert: Explosion Heard Near Red Fort, 8 Dead, Several Injured, Here’s What We Know

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 8:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: delhi blasthome-hero-pos-3mumbaiuttar pradesh

RELATED News

Gujarat ISIS Plot Foiled: What Is ‘Bio-Weapon’ Ricin And How Deadly Is It

Indian Railways Issues Big Update On Child Ticket Policy, Parents Will Now Have To Follow These Rules

Big Policy Shift: Rajasthan Set to Scrap Two-Child Rule for Local Body Election Candidates

Former Cricketer Jonty Rhodes’ Goa Air vs Delhi Air Comparison Goes Viral Online, Recalling The Issue Last Year

Who Is Adil Ahmad Rather? J&K Doctor Arrested Over Suspected Terror Links In Shocking Faridabad Explosives Plot

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Bomb Blast: Red Fort Explosion Sends Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh Into High Alert

Tirupati Laddu Scam: SIT Arrests Delhi Trader For Supplying Chemicals Used In Fake Ghee

Delhi On High Alert: Explosion Heard Near Red Fort, 8 Dead, Several Injured, Here’s What We Know

Dharmendra Latest Health Update: Hema Malini Issues Big Statement, Says He Is…

Putin’s Daughter Wants Sergei Lavrov Removed? Power Struggle Erupts Inside Kremlin Over Ukraine War

Who was Mariam Cisse? TikTok creator Brutally Killed On Livestream by Armed Extremists

Bhopal Shocker: 27-Year-Old Model Dies Under Suspicious Conditions, Family Accuses Boyfriend Of Murder

Has The US Government Shutdown Ended? Here’s Where Things Actually Stand

BBC Chairman Apologises For ‘Error Of Judgment’ After Backlash Over Editing Of Trump’s Speech

Bihar Elections 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav Makes Big Claim, Says ‘Janshakti Janata Dal Will Win…’

Delhi Bomb Blast: Red Fort Explosion Sends Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh Into High Alert

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Bomb Blast: Red Fort Explosion Sends Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh Into High Alert

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Bomb Blast: Red Fort Explosion Sends Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh Into High Alert
Delhi Bomb Blast: Red Fort Explosion Sends Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh Into High Alert
Delhi Bomb Blast: Red Fort Explosion Sends Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh Into High Alert
Delhi Bomb Blast: Red Fort Explosion Sends Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh Into High Alert

QUICK LINKS