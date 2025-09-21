LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi CM praises PM Modi for GST reforms says, "public to benefit directly"

Delhi CM praises PM Modi for GST reforms says, "public to benefit directly"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 21, 2025 22:37:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the eve of the implementation of the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, calling the reforms a direct boon for citizens.

“No matter how much I thank Prime Minister Modi, it is not enough… The public will directly benefit from it. GST has been reduced on 98% of goods and its direct benefit will reach the public… On behalf of Delhi, heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman,” she said.

Haryana Minister Anil Vij also lauded the government’s efforts to strengthen India’s economy and make the country self-reliant.

“To take the country forward, to make the country developed, to make the country self-reliant, to make the country one of the world’s major economies, Prime Minister Modi leaves no stone unturned… The government has reduced GST rates and exempted some items from tax. This will provide a benefit of approximately Rs 2 lakh 25 thousand crore. The reduction in income tax and GST will benefit the people, and the country’s trade and business will grow,” Vij said.

Prior to this, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also lauded the recently approved Goods and Services Tax reforms and termed it as a “historic initiative”.

Speaking to the reporters, CM Fadnavis stated that the “bold” step taken by the PM Narendra Modi-led Union Government will reduce the prices of daily-use products. He also considered the step as a massive boost to the Indian economy and the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

“The second generation GST reforms are a historic initiative…This is a very bold step taken by the PM Modi-led government and the prices of daily-use products will reduce and they will highly benefit from it…This will also boost the Indian economy and is a big step towards ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’,” Devendra Fadnavis told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to adopt Swadeshi and prioritise Made in India products, as the newly approved Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms come into effect from September 22, the first day of ‘Shardiya Navaratri’.

“We need to make every home a symbol of Swadeshi… every shop should be adorned with Swadeshi products,” the Prime Minister said in his address to the nation. Calling the GST reforms a “Bachat Utsav”, Modi appealed to people to buy products made in India, saying they carry the hard work and “sweat” of the country’s youth.

“We should buy products that are Made-In-India… in which the hard work of our country’s youth is involved… the sweat of our country’s sons and daughters,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the GST reforms reflect the Union Government’s “Nagrik Devo Bhava” mantra and will result in substantial savings for the public. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Delhi CM praises PM Modi for GST reforms says, "public to benefit directly"

