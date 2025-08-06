LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Consumer Commission Dismisses Medical Negligence Case Against Private Hospital

Delhi Consumer Commission Dismisses Medical Negligence Case Against Private Hospital

The Delhi State Consumer Commission has dismissed a medical negligence case filed against a private hospital, citing a lack of sufficient evidence. The commission ruled that the hospital followed standard procedures and the patient's complications did not result from any fault of the medical staff.

[IMAGE CREDIT-X]The Delhi State Consumer Commission has dismissed a medical negligence case filed against a private hospital, citing a lack of sufficient evidence
[IMAGE CREDIT-X]The Delhi State Consumer Commission has dismissed a medical negligence case filed against a private hospital, citing a lack of sufficient evidence

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 6, 2025 20:41:43 IST

The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has dismissed a consumer complaint filed by Lal Bahadur Pandey, who alleged medical negligence against Jeevan Jyoti Clinic and Hospital in Dilshad Garden.

Pandey contended that in 2017 he was admitted with severe pain in his right arm and neck, and was administered high‑potency medicines daily. He asserts this treatment severely weakened him. He lost his appetite, began suffering organ complications, and ultimately spent over Rs1.1 lakh on treatment. When his condition deteriorated, he was referred first to Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital, then urgently to GTB Hospital on February 16, 2017, where he stayed until February 22. He accused the hospital’s superintendent and his doctor‑son of misusing their medical authority to extort money through unnecessary procedures.

Pandey initially moved the District Consumer Commission, which dismissed his complaint, citing lack of any supporting proof that unnecessary tests or improper treatment had been administered. Pandey then appealed to the state commission.

On appeal, the bench comprising Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal and Member Pinki upheld the lower body’s order. They noted that the complainant had only presented vague and unsubstantiated allegations, without specifying which medicines were given or explaining how the so‑called treatment amounted to negligence. The bench explicitly pointed out that no expert testimony or concrete materials were submitted to show deficiency in service.

Further, the state body remarked, The appellant has simply presented unsubstantiated claims that the treatment was extended and that he received a substantial dosage of medications. It concluded, “There is not even the slightest indication regarding which medications were administered.what treatment establishes a basis for medical negligence.” In the absence of compelling evidence, the appeal was rejected, and no costs were assigned to either party.

This ruling adds to a series of cases in which consumer forums have held that allegations of medical negligence must be backed by specific vague claims that alone do not reach the threshold for legal relief.

Tags: consumer complaintdelhiDSCDRCGTB Hospital

