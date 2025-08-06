LIVE TV
Tragedy in Uttarakhand: 11 Army Jawans Missing After Devastating Flash Flood

Tragedy in Uttarakhand: 11 Army Jawans Missing After Devastating Flash Flood

A flash flood in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district left 11 army jawans missing and four dead, prompting major rescue efforts. Meanwhile, PM Modi inaugurated Kartavya Bhavan in Delhi, a modern sustainable secretariat under the Central Vista project, symbolizing administrative reform.

[IMAGE CREDIT-X] The cloudburst led to a ferocious surge of water in the Bhagirathi river.

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 6, 2025 19:52:00 IST

An unexpected cloudburst near Harsil in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district triggered a catastrophic flash flood on August 5,wiping out the military camp at Harsil and  overwhelming the nearby village of Dharali. Rescue teams evacuated more than130 people by Tuesday night, yet at least 11 Indian Army jawans remain missing, confirmed by the NDRF and army officials.

Unflagging heavy rains and landslides have severely disrupted relief efforts. Major road networks, including the Uttarkashi–Harsil highway, are blocked by boulders and washed‑out bridges. Downed communication towers forced teams to rely on satellite phones and drones to coordinate rescue efforts.

So far, four bodies have been recovered from the debris, and officials fear the toll could rise as communication networks remain patchy, and roads are blocked due to landslides and debris. The affected area, known for its scenic Himalayan beauty, is notoriously difficult to access in adverse weather conditions.

The death toll stands at four confirmed casualties, with officials warning that the number could rise. Hundreds more are listed as missing, and an estimated 400 residents have been affected. Local terrain experts describe Dharali as a highly fragile zone increasingly prone to such disasters, worsened by climate change and haphazard mountain development.

A multi-agency operation involving the Indian Army, NDRF, ITBP, SDRF, and local disaster units is ongoing. They’ve deployed tracker dogs, earth-moving equipment, helicopters, and drones to navigate the treacherous terrain. Air Force assets including An‑32s, C‑295s, and Mi‑17 choppers are on standby for aerial evacuations and supply drops once visibility improves.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has supervised aerial surveys and held meetings with affected families, assuring full government support and directing officials to remain on high alert. The state emergency response center is coordinating closely with the Centre to speed up operations.

Tags: Army jawanscatastrophic flooduttarakhandUttarkashi district

