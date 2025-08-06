LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > India > Revanth Reddy Slams Centre Over Delay in Backward Class Reservation Bills, Warns of Escalated Cong Protest

Revanth Reddy Slams Centre Over Delay in Backward Class Reservation Bills, Warns of Escalated Cong Protest

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy accused the BJP-led Centre of blocking Presidential assent to Backward Class reservation bills. At a protest in Delhi, he warned that Congress would escalate its agitation if the delay continued, calling the BJP "anti-Backward Class" and indifferent to the Backward Class welfare.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy slammed the Centre over delay in Presidential assent to Backward Class reservation bills; warning of intensified Congress protests if delay continues. (Photo: ANI)
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy slammed the Centre over delay in Presidential assent to Backward Class reservation bills; warning of intensified Congress protests if delay continues. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Anand Singh
Published: August 6, 2025 19:37:00 IST

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of blocking Presidential assent to the Backward Class Reservation Bills and warned that Congress would escalate its agitation if the delay continues.

He also dubbed the BJP as anti-Backward Class.

Revanth Reddy, along with several MPs from the southern state and his cabinet ministers, staged a protest over their demand at Jantar Mantar in central Delhi.

Besides Reddy, Congress MPs Gourav Gogoi, Jyothimani Sennimalai, DMK MP Kanimozhi, Samajwadi Party, Shivasena (UBT), NCP-SP parliamentarians also took part in the protest and expressed their solidarity to the cause.

While addressing the protest, the Chief Minister highlighted how his government brought two Bills for the Backward Class in Telangana.

He said, “During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi had promised to get a caste census done and also to provide 42 percent reservation to the Backward Classes in Telangana. And the Congress government had fulfilled its promise of conducting a caste census and approving 42 percent reservations for OBCs in the state assembly.”

He said that the two bills, which were sent to the President over four months ago, remain unapproved. 

Reddy said the Centre’s “indifference was a serious affront to the aspirations of backward communities”. 

He also warned the BJP that it would be viewed as anti-BC if the President’s nod was not granted and said that the bills had been pending for the last four months without any response.

He further said that the Telangana government had sought an appointment with the President but had received no response so far.

Slamming the BJP, the Congress leader added, “If the BJP government does jot ensure the approval for the BC Reservation Bills, the Congress would work towards removing it at the Centre.” 

He said the Congress was forced to protest both on the streets and in Parliament due to the Centre’s indifference.

ALSO READ: Mallikarjun Kharge Writes to Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman, Seeks Discussion on SIR in Bihar

RELATED News

Rahul Gandhi Issues Big Statement After ‘Vote Theft’ Claim, Says ‘Let The Nation’s Culprits Hear This…’
Who Is Manipur’s Adaso Kapesa? First Woman Officer In Special Protection Group (SPG), Who Made History Guarding PM Modi In UK
Breaking: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Killed In Delhi Over Parking Dispute Near Delhi’s Nizamuddin
IAF Airlifts 18 CRPF Jawans To Hospital After Their Bus Skidded Off Road, Three Killed
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Donates His One Month’s Salary For Relief Work After Cloudburst

LATEST NEWS

Banwari Ram
The Truth About Becky Lynch, John Cena And Nikki Bella’s Secret Feud Revealed!
Banwari Paswan
Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Targeted Again Amid Gang Threats Over Salman Khan Invitation
8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
Bandana Singh
Revanth Reddy Slams Centre Over Delay in Backward Class Reservation Bills, Warns of Escalated Cong Protest

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Revanth Reddy Slams Centre Over Delay in Backward Class Reservation Bills, Warns of Escalated Cong Protest

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Revanth Reddy Slams Centre Over Delay in Backward Class Reservation Bills, Warns of Escalated Cong Protest
Revanth Reddy Slams Centre Over Delay in Backward Class Reservation Bills, Warns of Escalated Cong Protest
Revanth Reddy Slams Centre Over Delay in Backward Class Reservation Bills, Warns of Escalated Cong Protest
Revanth Reddy Slams Centre Over Delay in Backward Class Reservation Bills, Warns of Escalated Cong Protest

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?