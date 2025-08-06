Mallikarjun Kharge Writes to Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman, Seeks Discussion on SIR in Bihar

New Delhi: Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday wrote to Deputy Chairman of the Upper Hpuse, seeking a detailed discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Bihar while dubbing it an “issue that is of paramount concern to crores of voters, especially those belonging to the weaker sections of the society”.

In his letter to Harivansh Singh, the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Kharge said that on 21 July, 2023, the then Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar, had given a ruling that “…this House is entitled to discuss everything under the planet with one restriction…”.

Kharge mentioned that Dhankhar had added that “this one restriction” relates to the conduct of any Judge of the Supreme Court or of a High Court in the discharge of his duties…except upon a motion for presenting an address to the President praying for the removal of the Judge…”. Further, the Chairman ruled that “…the concept of sub judice is totally misconceived…”.

He also said that the deputy chairman will undoubtedly appreciate that the Chair is a continuing entity.

“You yourself have quoted rulings given by the Chair over the past many years in support of some of your decisions. It is clear from this ruling of the Chair that the Rajya Sabha is entitled to discuss the issue of revision of electoral rolls, which is of fundamental importance in our democracy,” the Congress leader said.

He also highlighted that the SIR of the electoral rolls is being undertaken by the Election Commission of India first in Bihar and to be taken up in West Bengal, Assam and other states.

“Opposition MPs have been repeatedly asking for an urgent discussion in the House right from the first day of the current session,” he pointed out.

“I, therefore, on my own behalf and behalf of the Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha, am writing to request you to immediately allow a discussion on this issue that is of paramount concern to crores of voters, especially those belonging to the weaker sections of the society,” he added.

The issue has become one of the flash points between the government and the opposotion during the Parliament’s Monsoon Session.

The opposition has been alleging that through SIR, lakhs of eligible voters will be removed from the voter rolls.

ALSO READ: Bihar Elections: Lalu Yadav’s Expelled Son Tej Pratap Forms Coalition With Five Parties To Go Independently For Polls