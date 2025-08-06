LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > India > Mallikarjun Kharge Writes to Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman, Seeks Discussion on SIR in Bihar

Mallikarjun Kharge Writes to Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman, Seeks Discussion on SIR in Bihar

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman seeking a detailed debate on the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls in Bihar. He stressed the importance of this issue for millions, especially vulnerable voters, and urged immediate discussion amid opposition concerns about eligible voters being removed.

Congress leader Kharge has urged Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman for urgent discussion on Bihar's Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls, citing voter concerns. (Photo: ANI)
Congress leader Kharge has urged Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman for urgent discussion on Bihar's Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls, citing voter concerns. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Anand Singh
Published: August 6, 2025 18:06:00 IST

New Delhi: Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday wrote to Deputy Chairman of the Upper Hpuse, seeking a detailed discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Bihar while dubbing it an “issue that is of paramount concern to crores of voters, especially those belonging to the weaker sections of the society”.

In his letter to Harivansh Singh, the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Kharge said that on 21 July, 2023, the then Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar, had given a ruling that “…this House is entitled to discuss everything under the planet with one restriction…”. 

Kharge mentioned that Dhankhar had added that “this one restriction” relates to the conduct of any Judge of the Supreme Court or of a High Court in the discharge of his duties…except upon a motion for presenting an address to the President praying for the removal of the Judge…”. Further, the Chairman ruled that “…the concept of sub judice is totally misconceived…”.

He also said that the deputy chairman will undoubtedly appreciate that the Chair is a continuing entity. 

“You yourself have quoted rulings given by the Chair over the past many years in support of some of your decisions. It is clear from this ruling of the Chair that the Rajya Sabha is entitled to discuss the issue of revision of electoral rolls, which is of fundamental importance in our democracy,” the Congress leader said.

He also highlighted that the SIR of the electoral rolls is being undertaken by the Election Commission of India first in Bihar and to be taken up in West Bengal, Assam and other states. 

“Opposition MPs have been repeatedly asking for an urgent discussion in the House right from the first day of the current session,” he pointed out.

“I, therefore, on my own behalf and behalf of the Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha, am writing to request you to immediately allow a discussion on this issue that is of paramount concern to crores of voters, especially those belonging to the weaker sections of the society,” he added.

The issue has become one of the flash points between the government and the opposotion during the Parliament’s Monsoon Session. 

The opposition has been alleging that through SIR, lakhs of eligible voters will be removed from the voter rolls. 

ALSO READ: Bihar Elections: Lalu Yadav’s Expelled Son Tej Pratap Forms Coalition With Five Parties To Go Independently For Polls

RELATED News

Rahul Gandhi Issues Big Statement After ‘Vote Theft’ Claim, Says ‘Let The Nation’s Culprits Hear This…’
Who Is Manipur’s Adaso Kapesa? First Woman Officer In Special Protection Group (SPG), Who Made History Guarding PM Modi In UK
Breaking: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Killed In Delhi Over Parking Dispute Near Delhi’s Nizamuddin
IAF Airlifts 18 CRPF Jawans To Hospital After Their Bus Skidded Off Road, Three Killed
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Donates His One Month’s Salary For Relief Work After Cloudburst

LATEST NEWS

Banwari Ram
The Truth About Becky Lynch, John Cena And Nikki Bella’s Secret Feud Revealed!
Banwari Paswan
Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Targeted Again Amid Gang Threats Over Salman Khan Invitation
8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
Bandana Singh
Mallikarjun Kharge Writes to Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman, Seeks Discussion on SIR in Bihar

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mallikarjun Kharge Writes to Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman, Seeks Discussion on SIR in Bihar

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mallikarjun Kharge Writes to Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman, Seeks Discussion on SIR in Bihar
Mallikarjun Kharge Writes to Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman, Seeks Discussion on SIR in Bihar
Mallikarjun Kharge Writes to Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman, Seeks Discussion on SIR in Bihar
Mallikarjun Kharge Writes to Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman, Seeks Discussion on SIR in Bihar

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?