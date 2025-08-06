Bihar Elections: Lalu Yadav’s Expelled Son Tej Pratap Forms Coalition With Five Parties To Go Independently For Polls

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Supremo Lalu Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday announced a coalition of five minor parties to contest the upcoming assembly elections in the state of Bihar.

Tej Pradap, who was recently expelled from the RJD by his father, announced at a press conference held in Patna, the capital of Bihar.

As per a post on X by Tej Pratap, the five parties are Vikas Vanchit Insaan Party (VVIP), Bhojpuriya Jan Morcha (BJM), Pragatisheel Janta Party (PJP), Wajib Adhikar Party (WAP) and Sanyukt Kisan Vikas Party (SKVP).

आज दिनांक: 05/08/2025, स्थान: मौर्य होटल(केसरिया हॉल) में हमारे नेतृत्व में टीम तेज प्रताप यादव के साथ प्रमुख पांच पार्टियों का गठबंधन सह प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस का आयोजन किया गया। पार्टियों के नाम निम्न हैं: 1. विकास वंचित इंसान पार्टी(VVIP)

2. भोजपुरिया जन मोर्चा(BJM)

3. प्रगतिशील… pic.twitter.com/nkV37t5qrU — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) August 5, 2025

Yadav said he will contest the assembly polls, which are due later this year, from the Mahua seat. However, the Election Commission of India is yet to announce the dates of elections.

“People are free to make fun of me, but I will tread my path. Our coalition will move forward together to ensure social justice, social rights, and the complete transformation of Bihar, “He said.

Elaborating theme of the coalition, Yadav said, if we get a mandate, we will work towards the complete development of Bihar. We will also work to fulfil the dreams of Lohia, Karpoori, and Jai Prakash Narayan ji.

Yadav said he will contest the polls from the Mahua assembly seat as an Independent candidate.

Tej Pratap was expelled from the party on May 25 by his father Lalu Prasad for six years, a day after he reportedly confessed to being “in a relationship” with a woman named Anushka.

