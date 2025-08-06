LIVE TV
Home > India > Bihar Elections: Lalu Yadav's Expelled Son Tej Pratap Forms Coalition With Five Parties To Go Independently For Polls

Bihar Elections: Lalu Yadav’s Expelled Son Tej Pratap Forms Coalition With Five Parties To Go Independently For Polls

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Supremo Lalu Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday announced a coalition of five minor parties to contest the upcoming assembly elections in the state of Bihar. Tej Pradap, who was recently expelled from the RJD by his father, announced at a press conference held in Patna, the capital of Bihar.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 6, 2025 00:46:14 IST

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Supremo Lalu Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday announced a coalition of five minor parties to contest the upcoming assembly elections in the state of Bihar.

Tej Pradap, who was recently expelled from the RJD by his father, announced at a press conference held in Patna, the capital of Bihar. 

Tej Pratap Forms Coalition Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Polls

As per a post on X by Tej Pratap, the five parties are Vikas Vanchit Insaan Party (VVIP), Bhojpuriya Jan Morcha (BJM), Pragatisheel Janta Party (PJP), Wajib Adhikar Party (WAP) and Sanyukt Kisan Vikas Party (SKVP).

Yadav said he will contest the assembly polls, which are due later this year, from the Mahua seat. However, the Election Commission of India is yet to announce the dates of elections.

“People are free to make fun of me, but I will tread my path. Our coalition will move forward together to ensure social justice, social rights, and the complete transformation of Bihar, “He said.

Elaborating theme of the coalition, Yadav said, if we get a mandate, we will work towards the complete development of Bihar. We will also work to fulfil the dreams of Lohia, Karpoori, and Jai Prakash Narayan ji.

Yadav Said He Will Contest The Polls From The Mahua Constituency

Yadav said he will contest the polls from the Mahua assembly seat as an Independent candidate.

Tej Pratap was expelled from the party on May 25 by his father Lalu Prasad for six years, a day after he reportedly confessed to being “in a relationship” with a woman named Anushka.

