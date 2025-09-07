Delhi Dispatches Relief Aid to Punjab; CM Rekha Gupta Pledges Support Amid Flood Crisis

Delhi Government on Sunday dispatched relief materials for flood-hit Punjab, where rising waters have left thousands of families displaced.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta while addressing the media said the initiative was more than just an administrative measure.

“Not merely relief material, but the affection and support of the people of Delhi,” she said.

Gupta emphasised that Delhi’s gesture is a show of solidarity with the neighbouring state in its hour of crisis.

According to officials, The relief trucks carrying food grains, drinking water, clothing, tarpaulins, medicines, sanitary kits, and milk powder for children—items identified as urgent necessities by the Punjab administration. The Chief Minister said the collection and packing were “organised on a war footing” to ensure rapid delivery.

Punjab has been severely affected by recent floods, worst in 50years with nearly 2,000 villages impacted and over 400,000 people affected across 14 districts and 43 lives lost. The situation is being closely monitored, with relief efforts underway to support those affected.

In addition to material support, CM Rekha Gupta announced that Delhi has transferred ₹5 crore to the Punjab Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

“Delhi is ready to extend all possible support in accordance with the requirements of the Punjab Government. I have personally spoken with my counterpart in Punjab and assured him that until the situation stabilises, Delhi will continue to stand hand in hand with its brothers and sisters in Punjab,” she said.

The Chief Minister invoked the historical and cultural bonds between Delhi and Punjab, calling the latter “a jewel of the nation.” She said the calamity must be met with unity and compassion, drawing on the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—“the world is one family.”

“From our Prime Minister, we have learnt how to stand with any nation in the world when it faces adversity,” Gupta said.

Expressing hope for a swift recovery, the Chief Minister prayed that Punjab’s people “soon overcome this disaster and once again move forward on the path of progress and prosperity.”

The aid consignment is expected to reach Punjab within the next 24 hours