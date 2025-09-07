LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Dispatches Relief Aid to Punjab; CM Rekha Gupta Pledges Support Amid Flood Crisis

Delhi Dispatches Relief Aid to Punjab; CM Rekha Gupta Pledges Support Amid Flood Crisis

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Sunday flagged off relief trucks carrying essentials for flood-hit Punjab, terming it a gesture of solidarity, not just aid. Along with ₹5 crore for the Punjab CM Relief Fund, she said Delhi stands firmly with Punjab in its worst floods in 50 years, which have affected 4 lakh people and claimed 43 lives.

CM Gupta stressed that Delhi’s assistance reflects solidarity with the neighbouring state in its time of crisis. (Image Credit - X/CMGupta)
CM Gupta stressed that Delhi’s assistance reflects solidarity with the neighbouring state in its time of crisis. (Image Credit - X/CMGupta)

Published By: ARZU SETH
Edited By: ARZU SETH
Last updated: September 7, 2025 21:28:40 IST

Delhi Government on Sunday dispatched relief materials for flood-hit Punjab, where rising waters have left thousands of families displaced.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta while addressing the media said the initiative was more than just an administrative measure. 

“Not merely relief material, but the affection and support of the people of Delhi,” she said.

Gupta emphasised that Delhi’s gesture is a show of solidarity with the neighbouring state in its hour of crisis.

According to officials, The relief trucks carrying food grains, drinking water, clothing, tarpaulins, medicines, sanitary kits, and milk powder for children—items identified as urgent necessities by the Punjab administration. The Chief Minister said the collection and packing were “organised on a war footing” to ensure rapid delivery.

Punjab has been severely affected by recent floods, worst in 50years with nearly 2,000 villages impacted and over 400,000 people affected across 14 districts and 43 lives lost. The situation is being closely monitored, with relief efforts underway to support those affected.

In addition to material support, CM Rekha Gupta announced that Delhi has transferred ₹5 crore to the Punjab Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

“Delhi is ready to extend all possible support in accordance with the requirements of the Punjab Government. I have personally spoken with my counterpart in Punjab and assured him that until the situation stabilises, Delhi will continue to stand hand in hand with its brothers and sisters in Punjab,” she said.

The Chief Minister invoked the historical and cultural bonds between Delhi and Punjab, calling the latter “a jewel of the nation.” She said the calamity must be met with unity and compassion, drawing on the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—“the world is one family.”

“From our Prime Minister, we have learnt how to stand with any nation in the world when it faces adversity,” Gupta said.

Expressing hope for a swift recovery, the Chief Minister prayed that Punjab’s people “soon overcome this disaster and once again move forward on the path of progress and prosperity.”

The aid consignment is expected to reach Punjab within the next 24 hours

Tags: delhiPunjab Floods

RELATED News

Ganga Aarti performed early in Haridwar temples as Sutak period begins ahead of complete lunar eclipse
"EC is working as extension of BJP": alleges Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad
India’s Defence Might Evident Through Op Sindoor, Says LG Sinha
Situation under control in Ludhiana district amid severe flood in Punjab: Authorities
Punjab: Police apprehend Gangster Goldy Brar's associate with five pistols, ten live cartridges

LATEST NEWS

Sri Lanka Win Series Against Zimbabwe; Knocks Off 192 in Under 18 Overs – THIS Batter Played a Blinder
"I'll always cherish Shah Rukh's words": Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan were first choices for 'Nayak', Anil Kapoor gives a shout out
414-5 in 50 Overs: England Batters Breath Fire in Southampton as South Africa Wilt!
Punjab: Police apprehend Gangster Goldy Brar's associate with five pistols, ten live cartridges
Lunar Eclipse 2025 marks "good time for charity", astrologer suggests
Himachal Pradesh monsoon toll rises to 366; 203 rain-related, 163 in road accidents: SDMA
"Undergoing training for action scenes": Sharvari offers glimpse into preparations for 'Alpha'
Rajasthan Govt announces Rs 5 crore aid for disaster-hit Uttarakhand
Watch: Indian Woman Caught Red-Handed While Shoplifting in US! Netizens Say – Deport Her
Pakistan: Widespread solar panel theft from schools in punjab
Delhi Dispatches Relief Aid to Punjab; CM Rekha Gupta Pledges Support Amid Flood Crisis

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Dispatches Relief Aid to Punjab; CM Rekha Gupta Pledges Support Amid Flood Crisis

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Dispatches Relief Aid to Punjab; CM Rekha Gupta Pledges Support Amid Flood Crisis
Delhi Dispatches Relief Aid to Punjab; CM Rekha Gupta Pledges Support Amid Flood Crisis
Delhi Dispatches Relief Aid to Punjab; CM Rekha Gupta Pledges Support Amid Flood Crisis
Delhi Dispatches Relief Aid to Punjab; CM Rekha Gupta Pledges Support Amid Flood Crisis

QUICK LINKS