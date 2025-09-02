Delhi High Court To Pronounce Verdict Today On Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday will pronounce judgment on bail pleas of Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid and others in a UAPA case linked to the Delhi riots conspiracy case.

A division bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur is likely to pass the order today. The order was reserved on July 9.

Another coordinate bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad and Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar will also pronounce an order on co-accused Tasleem Ahmed’s bail plea.

According to official records, the Delhi riots erupted during the protests against the CAA and NRC in late February 2020, in which at least 53 people were killed and more than 200 were injured.

The Delhi Police registered a case against Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and several others under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and various provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Sharjeel Imam was arrested in the case on August 25, 2020.

All accused in this case filed pleas seeking bail, but the trial court refused bail to Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid. However, other co-accused were granted bail.

Their bail pleas have been pending in the High Court since 2022 and were heard by different Benches from time to time. Police have opposed the bail applications of all the accused.

