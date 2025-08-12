Delhi NCR Drowned In Rain Water, Waterlogging Witnessed In Several Parts After Heavy Rain Today

Delhi-NCR and nearby cities witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the heavy rain will continue throughout the day.

#WATCH | Delhi | Heavy rain lashes several parts of the National Capital (Visuals from Kartavya Path) pic.twitter.com/uh4lTkAtjv — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2025

The downpour caused severe waterlogging on several main roads in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad, affecting vehicular movement. Office-goers faced long delays as traffic congestion increased during morning hours. According to the IMD, the heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR is likely to continue until August 17, prompting authorities to monitor the situation closely and manage traffic disruptions across the affected areas.

#WATCH | Delhi | Waterlogging on the Rao Tularam Marg after heavy rains earlier today pic.twitter.com/7xdhUovwSY — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2025

Uttarakhand on Red Alert for Rainfall

The weather department has issued red and orange alerts for several districts in Uttarakhand over the next five days. Officials activated the disaster management system to respond to possible emergencies.

#WATCH | Delhi | Rain lashes several parts of the National Capital. (Visuals from Minto Bridge) pic.twitter.com/0CjXSW1R1B — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2025

Authorities have advised people to avoid going near rivers and other water bodies. Several districts have issued safety advisories, urging citizens to stay alert. Toll-free numbers have been released for emergencies.

Rescue teams remain on standby to respond quickly if required, as heavy rain is expected to increase the risk of landslides and flash floods in hilly and vulnerable areas.

Flood Situation Worsens in Bihar

In Bihar, rivers have swollen due to continuous rainfall, flooding several low-lying areas. In Bhagalpur, floodwaters entered residential colonies, destroying over two dozen houses.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) launched large-scale rescue operations to evacuate stranded residents. Officials shifted several people to temporary relief camps, where they are receiving food and basic medical care. Authorities are keeping close watch on river levels, as more areas face the risk of submergence.

Flood-hit families have sought urgent assistance to rebuild homes and protect belongings as water levels show no sign of receding.

Monsoon Rainfall Data for India

India has received normal rainfall so far in this year’s monsoon season, but the distribution across states remains uneven. According to IMD data, the country recorded 539 millimeters of rainfall between June 1 and August 10, which is 1 percent above the long-period average of 535.6 millimeters.

Out of 36 states and Union Territories, 25 fall under the “normal rainfall” category. Five states reported “deficient” rainfall, five recorded “excess” rainfall, and Ladakh experienced “large excess” rainfall. No state has been classified under the “large deficient” rainfall category this season.

