Home > India > What Is Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025? Passed In Rajya Sabha Amid Oppositions Ruckus

What Is Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025? Passed In Rajya Sabha Amid Oppositions Ruckus

The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025 was approved by the Parliament and the Rajya Sabha passed it with a voice vote.

New Parliament Building (Photo Credit- Pinterest)
New Parliament Building (Photo Credit- Pinterest)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 11, 2025 18:34:48 IST

The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025 was approved by the Parliament and the Rajya Sabha passed it with a voice vote. The bill was introduced by the Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal in the Lok Sabha and passed on August 06. This bill was passed in the Upper House amid a walkout by the Opposition that was protesting in the House. The opposition was demanding a discussion on the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. 

What are the objectives of the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025?

1.    The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025 seeks to expand the eligibility criteria for ownership of merchant shipping vessels.

2.    This bill also seeks to provide for investigation and enquiries on marine casualties among others. 

3.    The bill has empowered the Central government to take charge and detain the vessels within India or in coastal waters as a vessel without nationality, if such vessel is not legally entitled to fly the flag of the state or has lost such a right. 

What did the Indian government said about the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025?

In a release, the government said, “The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025- a progressive, a future ready legislation that replaces the outdated Merchant Shipping Act of 1958. The bill marks a significant step towards aligning India’s maritime legal framework with global standards and strengthening the country’s position as a trusted maritime trade hub.” 

The Opposition members had protested the taking up of the bill. They had also demanded that the SIR issue be discussed. The Rajya Sabha also saw a brief adjournment for a few minutes amid the din caused by opposition members. Later, when the House assembled at 3 pm, the bill was taken up and passed.

Also read: What Is The New Income Tax Bill 2025? Passed In Lok Sabha

