LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
Home > India > What Is The New Income Tax Bill 2025? Passed In Lok Sabha

What Is The New Income Tax Bill 2025? Passed In Lok Sabha

New Income Tax Bill 2025: Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on August 11, 2025, Monday has introduced a New Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha.

Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo credit- @nsitharaman)
Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo credit- @nsitharaman)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 11, 2025 17:10:00 IST

New Income Tax Bill 2025: Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on August 11, 2025, Monday has introduced a New Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha. This legislation is named The Income-Tax (No.2) Bill, 2025 and aims to consolidate and amend the law related to Income Tax. This has happened three days after the bill was withdrawn. The BJP MP Baijayant Panda had headed the 31-member Select Committee and had suggested a few changes to the legislation. The bill was approved by the house amid the uproar by opposition members. 

What is the Income-Tax (No.2) Bill, 2025?

The new draft further simplifies the decades-old tax structure and helps individual taxpayers and MSMEs avoid unnecessary litigation. The current Income Tax Act was enacted in 1961. It has undergone more than 4,000 amendments and now comprises over five lakh words. This has made it highly complex. According to BJP MP Baijayant Panda, the new bill has simplified the law by nearly 50 per cent. Mr Panda said that the new bill has made it far easier for ordinary taxpayers to read and understand. Multiple drafting errors were flagged by the committee and amendments were also suggested to reduce ambiguity.

What is the objective of The New Income Tax Bill 2025?

The Income-Tax (No.2) Bill, 2025 aims to overhaul and simplify the country’s taxation framework for the first time in over six decades. 

What are the key recommendations by the select committee?

Following are the key recommendations by the select committee-

1.    Clause 21 (Annual value of property)- Remove the term “in normal course” and add a clear comparison between actual rent and “deemed rent” for vacation properties. 

2.    Clause 22 (deductions from house property income)- Specify that the 30 per cent standard deduction applies after deducting municipal taxes; extend pre-construction interest deduction to let out properties.

Tags: BJP MP Baijayant PandaMinister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala SitharamanNew Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha

RELATED News

Janmashtami 2025: Fasting Rules, Rituals and Puja Guide for Lord Krishna Devotees
From Tribhuvan Sahkari To The Immigrations Bill, These Are The Bills Passed By Rajya Sabha In 2025
Ukraine Peace to UNGA Meet: What PM Modi & Zelenskyy Discussed On Call Ahead of Trump-Putin Alaska Summit
From Sports Governance Bill To Merchant Shipping Bill, Here Are All Bills Passed So Far In Lok Sabha During Monsoon Session 2025
Australian Army Chief Engages with Indian Military Leaders, Scheduled to Visit Shatrujeet Brigade in Agra Tomorrow

LATEST NEWS

U.S. Labels Balochistan Liberation Army and Majeed Brigade as Global Terror Threats
Whispers In Cristiano Ronaldo’s Household: What’s Really Going On Between Georgina Rodriguez and Ronaldo’s Mother?
Donald Trump’s Tariff Extension Saves U.S.-China Trade — But For How Long?
From Allies to Rivals? India Clamps Down on Bangladesh Imports
From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting
That Ring On Georgina Rodríguez’s Hand? A Million-Dollar Emerald-Cut Sparkler Steals The Show
US President Donald Trump Again Claims He Stopped ‘Nuclear Conflict’ Between India-Pakistan
Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara OTT Premiere Date Revealed! When And Where To Watch?
Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodríguez Engagement 2025: Football Star Proposes After 9 Years, 5 Kids, And A “Click” Moment
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage Rumors Explode Over One Instagram Snap!
What Is The New Income Tax Bill 2025? Passed In Lok Sabha

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is The New Income Tax Bill 2025? Passed In Lok Sabha

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is The New Income Tax Bill 2025? Passed In Lok Sabha
What Is The New Income Tax Bill 2025? Passed In Lok Sabha
What Is The New Income Tax Bill 2025? Passed In Lok Sabha
What Is The New Income Tax Bill 2025? Passed In Lok Sabha

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?