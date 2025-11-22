Delhi Police Bust ISI-Linked Arms Racket: Turkey, China-Made Pistols Smuggled Via Pakistan Drones Seized

Delhi Police have uncovered a transnational arms smuggling network with suspected links to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The operation came to light following the arrest of four people found in possession of sophisticated foreign-made weapons, according to reports. The crackdown led to the seizure of a significant cache of high-end firearms intended for illegal distribution.

Weapons Smuggled Into India via Drones

According to the reports, investigators revealed that the weapons were being smuggled from Pakistan into India using drones. The operation led to the recovery of 10 advanced foreign pistols, including Türkiye-made PX-5.7 firearms, along with 92 live cartridges.

“The seized consignment includes 10 high-end foreign-made semi-automatic pistols along with 92 live cartridges,” investigators told TOI.

Weapons Recovered

Among the weapons recovered, the Türkiye-made PX-5.7 pistol stands out for its use by special forces. Police also recovered China-made PX-3 pistols, indicating the extensive international links of the network believed to be backed by ISI handlers.

According to the reports citing officials saying that the bust marks a major setback to cross-border gun-running operations that could have been used to destabilise the region.

Breakthrough Tied to Ongoing Red Fort Blast Investigations

The arrests come amid heightened investigations into the Delhi blast attack and the Faridabad terror module linked to Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM). The arms smuggling network was dismantled just days after the November 10 explosion near Red Fort, which killed at least 13 people.

CCTV footage showed Dr Umar Mohammad, alias Umar-un-Nabi, driving the explosives-laden i20 that detonated outside the historic monument. Umar was allegedly recruited into a “white-collar terror module” by associates at Haryana’s Al-Falah University.

