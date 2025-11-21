Delhi Police tells Supreme Court: Umar Khalid And Sharjeel Imam Involved In ‘Terrorist’ Conspiracy Under UAPA

The Delhi Police on Friday argued before Supreme Court that the actions of both Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

fall squarely under ‘terrorism’ as defined in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The police argued before the bench of Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice NV Anjaria that both should not be granted bail in Delhi riots conspiracy case.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, appearing for Delhi Police, said that they instigated the use of petrol bombs, firearms and even encouraged a ‘chicken-neck–style’ blockade.

Police further argued that Sharjeel Imam’s speeches were part of a larger conspiracy aimed at provoking unrest and achieving a ‘regime change’ similar to developments seen in Bangladesh and Nepal.

ASG Raju told the court that petrol bombs, acid-like chemicals, stones and sticks were used.

Raju said that a small group of policemen was attacked, CCTV cameras were destroyed and even an Intelligence Bureau officer was killed. He said these facts show the scale of violence.

ASG Raju said that the conspiracy aimed for a ‘regime change,’ similar to events in Bangladesh and Nepal. He said riots were planned in a systematic way and many accused carried sticks, acid bottles and firearms

Raju referred to statements of protected witnesses who said that Khalid and Imam discussed plans for ‘chakka jaam’, which he described as a violent blockade meant to shut down essential services.

The ASG said the trial could be finished in two years if the accused cooperate. He blamed them for delaying the case with unnecessary applications.

Raju also claimed the accused disrupted essential supplies like milk, water and vegetables, which he said affected economic security. He called this part of a larger conspiracy.