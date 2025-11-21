Delhi Pollution: Outdoor Activities Banned In Schools Amid Worsening Air Quality

Delhi Pollution: The Delhi government on Friday directed all schools across the National Capital Region (NCR) to postpone physical sports competitions planned for November and December. The decision comes in response to the region’s severe air pollution levels and growing concerns over the health risks posed to children. The directive closely follows observations made by the Supreme Court in the ongoing case, where the bench underlined the dangers of conducting outdoor sports activities during periods of hazardous air quality.

The court expressed strong concern regarding the negative impact of pollution on students’ health, especially when competitions are held in unsafe environmental conditions.

High-Level Meeting Discusses Safety Measures

An urgent consultative meeting was held on November 19, 2025, bringing together key stakeholders, including officials from the Department of School Education, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and various State Pollution Control Boards. During the discussions, authorities emphasized the necessity of postponing sports events to safeguard children, while ensuring that the delay does not place students at a disadvantage.

Schools Advised To Reschedule Events

The government has urged schools to consider rescheduling upcoming competitions or creating alternate safe opportunities for students to participate. Officials have stressed that these adjustments should not interfere with students’ academic progress or deprive them of extracurricular engagement.

