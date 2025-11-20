LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi Pollution: Toxic Air Chokes Capital As AQI Hits 400, City In Red Zone

Delhi Pollution: Toxic Air Chokes Capital As AQI Hits 400, City In Red Zone

Delhi woke up to another day under a dense, toxic smog layer as the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 400, pushing conditions firmly into the ‘severe’ category. Large parts of the national capital remained choked under hazardous air, raising fresh concerns over public health and daily mobility.

Delhi Pollution: Toxic Air Chokes Capital As AQI Hits 400, City In Red Zone (Pic Credit: ANI)
Delhi Pollution: Toxic Air Chokes Capital As AQI Hits 400, City In Red Zone (Pic Credit: ANI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 20, 2025 09:34:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Pollution: Toxic Air Chokes Capital As AQI Hits 400, City In Red Zone

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi woke up to another day under a dense, toxic smog layer as the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 400, pushing conditions firmly into the ‘severe’ category. Large parts of the national capital remained choked under hazardous air, raising fresh concerns over public health and daily mobility.

Wazirpur Worst-Hit; Several Pockets In ‘Severe’ Zone

Data from the Sameer app, developed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), revealed Wazirpur as the most affected location, logging an alarming AQI of 477, placing it deep into the severe range.

At the same time, Lodhi Road recorded the lowest AQI among the 39 monitoring stations across Delhi, still registering a troubling 269, which falls under the ‘poor’ category.

Other major areas reported severely compromised air quality as well:

Moti Bagh: AQI 439

Dhaula Kuan: AQI 423

Akshardham: AQI 420

Anand Vihar: AQI 420

In central Delhi, both India Gate and ITO recorded an AQI of 400, placing them in the ‘very poor’ bracket, hovering dangerously close to the severe threshold.

AQI Standards And What They Mean

As per CPCB norms, AQI levels are categorized as follows:

0–50: Good

51–100: Satisfactory

101–200: Moderate

201–300: Poor

301–400: Very Poor

401–500: Severe

With multiple regions breaching the 400 mark, the capital remains under one of its worst pollution spells of the season.

Supreme Court Of India Flags Action On Delhi Air Pollution

The worsening air quality also drew sharp remarks from the Supreme Court, which on Wednesday (November 19) expressed its dissatisfaction with the measures taken by authorities, especially at a time when pollution levels are at their peak. The Bench directed that the top court will now conduct monthly monitoring of actions implemented to combat air pollution in Delhi.

READ MORE: Big Boost For Indian Army, Worry For Pakistan, US Approves Excalibur Projectiles, Javelin Anti-Tank Systems Worth $93 Million – What To Know

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 9:34 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AQIdelhi air pollutionDelhi AQIDelhi Pollutionhome-hero-pos-7Red Zone

RELATED News

Chennai Rain Latest Update: Will Schools Remain Closed Today On 20th November?

Nitish Kumar To Take Oath As Bihar CM Today: Check The Guest List Of This Historic Swearing In Ceremony

Why Ajit Doval Met Bangladesh’s NSA In Delhi Amid Sheikh Hasina Extradition Efforts

Orry, Popular Social Media Personality, Summoned By Mumbai Police In Rs 252 Cr Drugs Case

Parliament’s Winter Session To Test India Bloc Amid Bihar Loss, Upcoming State Polls

LATEST NEWS

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Listing Day: Fujiyama IPO Set For Flat Debut As GMP Stays Muted At ₹0.5

Donald Trump To Meet ‘Communist’ NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani At White House After Months Of Hostility | What US President Said

Stock Market Today: Nvidia Shockwave Hits Dalal Street; Sensex, Nifty Jump- Are You Missing Out?

Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Take Legal Action Against Priya Kapur in Ongoing Battle for Sanjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 Crore Assets

Is Russia-Ukraine War Finally Ending? Donald Trump ‘Quietly’ Approves 28-Point Peace Plan: Report

Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Share Prices, Reliance Power, Infosys, Fujiyama Power Systems, NTPC, JK Tyre, Apollo (20 November)

Who Was Jeffrey Epstein & What’s Inside The Epstein Files? Donald Trump Signs Law To Release Secret Records On the Convicted Sex Offender

Donald Trump Backs Public Release Of Epstein Files After Months of Pressure, Signs Epstein Files Transparency Act

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Stabs Class 12 Student After She Rejects His Proposal

The Ashes 2025: Check Full Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming In India

Delhi Pollution: Toxic Air Chokes Capital As AQI Hits 400, City In Red Zone

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Pollution: Toxic Air Chokes Capital As AQI Hits 400, City In Red Zone

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Pollution: Toxic Air Chokes Capital As AQI Hits 400, City In Red Zone
Delhi Pollution: Toxic Air Chokes Capital As AQI Hits 400, City In Red Zone
Delhi Pollution: Toxic Air Chokes Capital As AQI Hits 400, City In Red Zone
Delhi Pollution: Toxic Air Chokes Capital As AQI Hits 400, City In Red Zone

QUICK LINKS