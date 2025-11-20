Big Boost For Indian Army, Worry For Pakistan, US Approves Excalibur Projectiles, Javelin Anti-Tank Systems Worth $93 Million – What To Know

The United States has approved two major defence sales to India, clearing the transfer of Excalibur artillery projectiles and Javelin anti-tank missile systems worth an estimated $93 million. According to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the approved package includes Excalibur projectiles and related equipment valued at $47.1 million

Javelin missile systems and associated equipment worth $45.7 million

In its official statement, the DSCA said, “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the U.S.-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defense partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions.”

Excalibur Projectiles: What India Is Getting

The Indian government requested the purchase of up to 216 M982A1 Excalibur tactical projectiles. The principal contractor for this sale will be RTX Corporation, Arlington, Virginia. The package also includes several non-major defence items such as:

Ancillary equipment

Portable Electronic Fire Control Systems (PEFCS) with Improved Platform Integration Kit (iPIK)

Primers and propellant charges

US government technical assistance and technical data

Repair-and-return services

Logistics and programme support elements

The DSCA noted, “The proposed sale will improve India’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing precision capability equipment, which will increase first strike accuracy in its brigades. India will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces. The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.”

Javelin Missile System Sale

India has also sought to acquire:

100 FGM-148 Javelin rounds

1 Javelin FGM-148 missile (fly-to-buy)

25 Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units (LwCLU) or Javelin Block 1 Command Launch Units (CLU)

Supporting Equipment Included in the Package

The non-major defence equipment accompanying the Javelin systems includes:

Javelin LwCLU or CLU Basic Skills Trainers

Missile simulation rounds

Battery coolant unit

Interactive electronic technical manual

Javelin operator manuals

Lifecycle support

Physical security inspections

Spare parts

System integration and checkout

Security Assistance Management Directorate (SAMD) technical assistance

Tactical Aviation and Ground Munitions (TAGM) Project Office technical assistance

Tool kits and training

Block 1 CLU refurbishment services

Additional logistics and programme support elements

The US department stated, “The proposed sale will improve India’s capability to meet current and future threats, strengthen its homeland defense and deter regional threats. India will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces.”

About the Javelin FGM-148

The Javelin FGM-148 is a U.S.-made, man-portable, fire-and-forget anti-tank missile that entered service in 1996, replacing the earlier M47 Dragon system.

According to the OE Data Integration Network (ODIN), it uses automatic infrared guidance, allowing the operator to take cover immediately after firing. It employs a top-attack flight profile against armoured vehicles to strike thinner upper armour. A direct-attack mode is also available for engaging buildings, closer targets, or targets under overhead cover.

The missile can reach:

500 feet altitude in top-attack mode

190 feet in direct-fire mode

Complete Breakdown of the $45.7 Million Javelin Package

The Javelin sale to India includes:

100 FGM-148 Javelin rounds

1 fly-to-buy FGM-148 missile

25 LwCLU or Block 1 CLUs

A comprehensive suite of training, manuals, support equipment, spare parts, inspection services, refurbishment capability, and technical assistance from SAMD and TAGM

