The Ashes 2025: Check Full Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming In India 

The Ashes series between Australia and England, which is highly awaited by many, will take place at the top notch venues in Australia from November 21, 2025, to January 8, 2026, and will consist of five Tests that are of the highest importance. The first Test will take place at Perth Stadium from November 21 to 25, the second at the Gabba in Brisbane (December 4 to 8), the third at Adelaide Oval (December 17 to 21), and the fourth at MCG Melbourne (December 26 to 30) and the last one at Sydney Cricket Ground from January 4 to 8.

Australia’s squad, including all the legendary players, remains very strong with names like Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, etc. Meanwhile, the English captain, Ben Stokes, will not only be counting on the support of his experienced and brilliant players but also the top players such as Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jofra Archer, Will Jacks, etc. for his team of experienced players and geniuses. The current season reveals the choices of players among.

The Indian spectators are going to witness the live and uninterrupted action. The Star Sports Network will cover the live streaming of the major matches, and Jio Hotstar will screen the others. Different reports have suggested that the first match in Perth is to be at 8:00 AM IST, the second Test at 9:30 AM IST, and the last three Tests at 5:30 AM IST according to Indian Standard Time. This Ashes series is going to be an epic fight, melting the cricket traditions, unbeatable rivalry, and golden time for the Indian audience to watch.

