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Home > World News > Finland Air Force Training Goes Viral: Cadet Pilots’ Flight Paths Form ‘Penis Shape’ On Radar, Probe Launched

Finland Air Force Training Goes Viral: Cadet Pilots’ Flight Paths Form ‘Penis Shape’ On Radar, Probe Launched

A training exercise in Finland went viral after cadet pilots’ flight paths appeared to form a crude shape on radar. The Air Force confirmed the pilots were trainees and has launched an investigation, warning of possible disciplinary action.

Penis Shape Seen On Radar During Finland Air Force Drill (Image: X)
Penis Shape Seen On Radar During Finland Air Force Drill (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 21, 2026 19:47:28 IST

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Finland Air Force Training Goes Viral: Cadet Pilots’ Flight Paths Form ‘Penis Shape’ On Radar, Probe Launched

On April 13, 2022, cadets in the Finnish Air Force Reserve Officer Pilot Course were completing routine training flight exercises when they created radar reception patterns that attracted significant online attention. The nature of the incident was highly unusual; however, it had quickly become one of the most talked-about and widely shared aviation incidents of the year. What began as a standard drill quickly caught attention online when tracking data revealed the unexpected patterns

As per reports, the incident took place when multiple Cessna 172 aircraft, with the primary purpose of conducting training exercises, took off from the Tikkakoski (JYVK) facility, which is located just north of the city of Jyvaskyla, located in south-central Finland.

Finland cadet pilots under scrutiny after flight patterns resemble penis shapes

Reports say that, Flight records indicate that around 7:30 a.m., the aircraft took off and subsequently flew predictable paths, which were documented on the Flightradar tracking service. This ultimately drew attention from those monitoring the flights, as four of the tracks appeared to be in the shape of a penis, generating much discussion about this incident associated with air force training in Finland.

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The unusual radar images were quickly disseminated and responded to on social media with a range of opinions, some humorous, some critical. While the flights were normal flights performed as part of their customary flight operational procedures, the formations created throughout the flight operated with limited respect for the programme of the Finnish Air Force and raised further speculation regarding the professionalism and intent behind these formations.

Finland Air Force confirms cadets involved

As per reports, YLE was informed by the Finnish Air Force that both pilots involved in the incident were cadets completing their training. Officials said that if an investigation determines that there was any wrongdoing, they could face disciplinary action. The Air Force also noted that the flights were standard missions that were within the appropriate training area.

According to a Finnish Air Force spokesperson via email to YLE: “The aircraft remained within the assigned training area for the flight mission, and the flight exercises were performed as described in the flight mission assignment. The aircraft did not deviate from their flight path.”

Finland investigation launched into incident

Officials have begun to investigate the situation. There has been no further information released, but the U.S. Air Force stated that they take their standards of conduct very seriously. The Finnish military has also made it clear that all members must always adhere to their standards of conduct.

“In accordance with Air Force procedures, airmen are expected to conduct themselves in a professional manner and abide by established policies and procedures, and any violation of these policies will be handled accordingly,” the statement stated and listed possible outcomes depending upon the outcome of the investigation, according to reports. 

Finland incident raises questions on discipline

There have been numerous times before where the news has covered large numbers of people creating shapes in the air, with the most famous being Lufthansa pilots’ use of the air in 2022 as a method of expressing his anger when Air Traffic Control required him to change course, or when two US Naval Officers created this pattern in the air in 2019.  

The earlier listed examples are further proof that these types of incidents, while still somewhat unique in aviation history, were not isolated. The current situation involving Finland now adds to these past events, and thus, this particular investigation will seek to establish if there was (deliberate) cause or no real connection between these 2 incidents.

Also Read: Trump On Iran: ‘We’re Ready To Go Militarily’ As He Rules Out Ceasefire Extension, Warns Of Fresh ‘Bombing’ If Talks Fail   

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Finland Air Force Training Goes Viral: Cadet Pilots’ Flight Paths Form ‘Penis Shape’ On Radar, Probe Launched

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Finland Air Force Training Goes Viral: Cadet Pilots’ Flight Paths Form ‘Penis Shape’ On Radar, Probe Launched

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Finland Air Force Training Goes Viral: Cadet Pilots’ Flight Paths Form ‘Penis Shape’ On Radar, Probe Launched
Finland Air Force Training Goes Viral: Cadet Pilots’ Flight Paths Form ‘Penis Shape’ On Radar, Probe Launched
Finland Air Force Training Goes Viral: Cadet Pilots’ Flight Paths Form ‘Penis Shape’ On Radar, Probe Launched
Finland Air Force Training Goes Viral: Cadet Pilots’ Flight Paths Form ‘Penis Shape’ On Radar, Probe Launched

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