Who Will Chennai Super Kings Target For IPL 2026? Check Big Names, Key Openers, Bowlers, And All-Rounders On Their Radar

Who Will Chennai Super Kings Target For IPL 2026? Check Big Names, Key Openers, Bowlers, And All-Rounders On Their Radar

CSK’s approach this year might focus on smart spending rather than making big, high-priced purchases.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 19, 2025 18:05:31 IST

Chennai Super Kings are preparing for the IPL 2026 mini auction with a strong focus on rebuilding their squad after a disappointing 2025 season. The franchise enters the auction with a purse of Rs 43.4 crore, the second-highest among all teams, giving them the financial strength to target top players and fill key gaps.

CSK surprised many by releasing several important names, including Ravindra Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana, Sam Curran, Devon Conway, and Rachin Ravindra. These exits have opened big vacancies in the team, especially in overseas opening options, death-over bowling, and domestic all-rounder roles. The management’s decisions show a clear plan to refresh the squad and build a stronger core for the upcoming season.

To strengthen their top order, CSK is looking for a left-handed, aggressive opener who can complement captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. Quinton de Kock and former CSK star Faf du Plessis are among the likely targets, depending on how the auction unfolds. The team is also exploring fast-bowling options to replace Pathirana’s wicket-taking ability in the death overs. Reece Topley and Gerald Coetzee are key names on their radar, and a buy-back attempt for Pathirana has not been ruled out.

Despite the major releases, CSK has retained a strong core, including Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, and Sanju Samson. Dhoni’s return, confirmed by CEO Kasi Viswanathan, brings experience and leadership, both of which will be crucial as CSK undergoes rebuilding.

Their goal is to build a consistent team that can compete for the title over the next few seasons.

The IPL 2026 mini auction will take place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi, continuing the recent trend of holding auctions overseas. CSK hopes their new strategy puts them back in strong contention for the championship.

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 6:05 PM IST
