Home > Sports > WPL 2026 Auction: Check Date, Time, Purse, RTMs & Top Players, All You Need to Know

WPL 2026 Auction: Check Date, Time, Purse, RTMs & Top Players, All You Need to Know

WPL 2026 auction details including date, time, remaining purse, RTMs, and top players to watch, offering complete team preparation insights.

WPL AUCTION 2026
WPL AUCTION 2026

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 19, 2025 17:43:19 IST

WPL 2026 Auction: Check Date, Time, Purse, RTMs & Top Players, All You Need to Know

This is a huge WPL 2026 auction that will take place in New Delhi on November 27, 2025. It will be a day-long event during which the teams will attempt to improve their squads for the next season.

 

WPL 2026’s leftover funds and RTMs

All five teams were provided with a budget of ₹15 crores for the auction. The amount left and the count of Right to Match (RTM) cards that each side has are determined by their retention policy.

Team

Purse Remaining

RTMs Available

UP Warriorz

₹14.5 crore

4

Gujarat Giants

₹9.00 crore

3

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

₹6.15 crore

1

Mumbai Indians

₹5.75 crore

0

Delhi Capitals

₹5.70 crore

0

RTM rules

For the first time, Right to Match (RTM) cards will be used in the WPL. 

The teams that kept five players (Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals) do not have any RTM.

The number of RTMs grows as the number of players kept decreases.

Gujarat Giants’ RTMs are only valid for Indian players since all their retained players are foreign.

 

Top players to look out for

Many top-rated international and Indian players were let go and will be entering the auction.

 

Player

Previous WPL Team

Highlight

Deepti Sharma

UP Warriorz

Player of the tournament at the 2025 Women’s World Cup.

Meg Lanning

Delhi Capitals

Led the team to three consecutive finals before being released.

Laura Wolvaardt

Gujarat Giants

After being released, she scored back-to-back centuries in the World Cup semi-final and final.

Alyssa Healy

UP Warriorz

A seasoned international star expected to be a top overseas pick.

Amelia Kerr

Mumbai Indians

New Zealand all-rounder whose release surprised many fans.

Renuka Singh Thakur

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

A world-class Indian pacer whom RCB may try to retain using their single RTM.

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 5:43 PM IST
WPL 2026 Auction: Check Date, Time, Purse, RTMs & Top Players, All You Need to Know

