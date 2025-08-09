LIVE TV
Delhi Rain: Boy Drowned In Sewer In Khurd Area, Body Retrieved

On Saturday, August 09, 2025, Delhi woke up with heavy rain and waterlogging in several areas of the national capital. In a waterlogged sewer, a boy drowned in the Khera Khurd area. Delhi Fire Services said that the body of the boy, aged around 2.5 years, has been recovered from the sewer.

Delhi Rain: Boy Drowned In Sewer In Khurd Area, Body Retrieved (Photo Credit - ANI)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 9, 2025 17:55:22 IST

A boy drowned in a sewer in the Khera Khurd area of Delhi on Saturday. Delhi Fire Services said that the body of the boy, aged around 2.5 years, has been recovered from the sewer.

The Delhi Fire Services, along with Delhi Police personnel, reached the spot and launched the operation.

According to the fire services, the boy could not be saved. The body of the boy has been recovered and sent for a postmortem, said police.

On Saturday, August 09, 2025, Delhi woke up with heavy rain and waterlogging in several areas of the national capital.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted ‘thunderstorm with rain’. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may settle at 25 degrees Celsius. Commuters faced traffic slowdowns as rainwater accumulated on key roads across the region.

The IMD issued a red alert for parts of Delhi, including North Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, and Southeast Delhi. A yellow alert is in effect for Ghaziabad, parts of East Delhi, and Noida for August 9. Authorities have advised residents to stay updated on weather conditions and plan travel accordingly.

Meteorologists warned that the heavy rain could lead to traffic congestion, waterlogging, and flight disruptions. The alerts form part of the department’s efforts to prepare residents and officials for continued rainfall and its possible impact on transport and daily activities in the region.

ALSO READ: Heavy Rain, Waterlogging, Flights Delayed: Delhi NCR Wakes Up With This On Raksha Bandhan

Tags: delhi rainWaterlogging in Delhi

